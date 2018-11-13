York County mom charged after toddler tests positive for meth, police say

A York County mother was arrested Tuesday morning after her 2-year-old son tested positive for meth, police said.

Melissa Ann Glenn, 29, of York, was charged with felony child neglect after an investigation by detective Walter Beck of the York County Sheriff’s Office, police reports show.

Glenn put the child “at unreasonable risk affecting the child’s life or physical safety by exposing the child to methamphetamine,” police said in arrest warrants against Glenn.

Police were notified by S.C. Department of Social Services agents in October that the child had tested positive for the drugs.

A hair sample from the child was tested after the family was involved with DSS, police reports show.

The child was placed with another family member by DSS after police began their investigation, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Glenn is being held at the York County jail, records show. Bond has not yet been set.