Here’s when you can expect to see your tax bill, York County says

York County residents can expect to see their tax bills arriving by mail soon.

The county announced Friday that some tax bills were mailed Nov. 15, but most will be mailed next week.

York County calculated 141,789 tax bills in 2018, according to the county statement.

Many real/personal property tax bills were delayed because of internal staffing issues in the vendor that mails the bills, the statement said.

SIGN UP

On Thursday, “25,000 were grouped resulting in 1,686 pieces of mail being sent to the post office yesterday,” the county office statement said.

The remaining 116,789 tax bills are still being put in envelopes, and will be mailed Monday, the statement said.





Anyone with questions should contact the Auditor’s Office at 803-909-7171 in Rock Hill or 803-684-8501 in York.