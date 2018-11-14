Stay off Catawba River due to ‘dangerous’ water, Rock Hill city officials warn

The City of Rock Hill has closed access to the Catawba River due to “high and potentially dangerous water flow” until further notice.

The access closures include the kayak and canoe launches at River Park and Riverwalk, according to Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department spokesperson Laurie Helms.

Tega Cay has also closed the dam access point off of New Gray Rock Road due to “rising water levels,” according to a City of Tega Cay tweet Wednesday.

The Catawba River near Rock Hill is flowing at 14,500 cubic feet per second as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Rockin’ River Adventures kayak rental company recommends that only experienced paddlers try to kayak at less than half that rate, up to 6,000 cubic feet per second.