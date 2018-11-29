Chester County school bus in crash near high school

A school bus was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon near Chester High School, officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

It is unclear how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The wreck happened at the intersection of J.A. Cochran Bypass and Hilltop Drive, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol website.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies were aware of the crash, but school resource officers and other officers did not have to be dispatched to the scene to assist because no injuries were reported, Maj. Dwayne Robinson Sr. of the sheriff’s office said.

The intersection was blocked for about 45 minutes.