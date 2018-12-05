NC woman reports attempted kidnapping outside York County store

Deputies in York County are investigating after a woman reported being the target of an attempted kidnapping outside a store.

The woman called police around 9 p.m. Monday, police said. The woman, 25, told deputies that around 5 p.m. Monday she was waiting to be picked up at a convenience store on Carowinds Boulevard north of Fort Mill when the attempt took place, according to an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman did not report any injuries, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The case remains active, Faris said.

The woman told deputies that, while she was waiting at the store, a man driving a white Chevrolet backed into a space in front of her and got out of the car.

The man started “screaming,” for the woman to get in his car, the report stated.

The woman told officers that a person passing by stopped to ask her if she needed assistance.

The woman told officers that a second man inside the white car then yelled out to the first man that the incident was “taking too long,” and the car left with the two men inside.

Sheriff’s office deputies have reviewed surveillance video from the store, but the video has so far not showed the incident or found other evidence, police said.