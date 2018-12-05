‘Mom said we have to grab four items’: Teens shoplift at Rock Hill store, police say

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shoplifting case where a teen was heard saying that his mother told him to steal, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on Old York Road, police said.

An employee saw a male, about 13 years old, leave the store without paying for a 32-inch television, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The teen boy came back into the store with a female, believed to be around 17 years old, police said.

An employee at the store overheard the male say to the female, “Mom said we have to grab four items each,” according to the incident report.

The two suspects filled a cart with more items and walked out with them, police said. The two got into the back seat of a green Nissan Maxima and drove off, police said.

However, the getaway car had no license plate, according to police.

“We are investigating the thefts, but we don’t have license plate number because the car the suspects left in didn’t have a license plate,” said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger. “We also at this point do not know the identities of the two young people who took the items.”

Police have no other information, Bollinger said.