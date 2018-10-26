Fugitive mom with 5 kids, sought in grandmother’s death, back in York County

A fugitive mother, who fled South Carolina with five children during a multi-state manhunt for her in the death of her grandmother, is back in York County.

Sosebee, 31, is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult in the Aug. 11 death of her grandmother.

Sosebee was extradited from Ohio, where she was captured. She was booked into the York County jail late Thursday.

Officers have a hold on Sosebee for additional arrest warrants, jail records show.

Sosebee’s grandmother died in August from neglect and malnourishment, while Sosebee was her primary caregiver, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

After police received warrants for Sosebee’s arrest, she fled with five children.

Police across the country were alerted to look for Sosebee. Her car was found abandoned in Virginia in September, and authorities had concerns for the safety of the kids.

A national alert for Sosebee and the children was sent out.

Cuyahoga Falls police officers in Ohio arrested Sosebee in a motel on Sept. 27.

The five children were not injured, and were placed into emergency custody by Ohio child protective workers..

Sosebee has convictions for crimes against her children. York Police Department officers found her using the kids to help her steal from a store in 2017. Sosebee had her children living in a van and tent before that incident, police said.

When York officers learned that one of the children had a birthday the day Sosebee was arrested at the York store in September 2017, officers threw them a party with cake and gifts.

She was convicted in December, after spending three months in jail on three counts of assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, court records show.

Check back for updates on this story.