Prospective car buyer steals Fort Mill man’s vehicle, hits victim and flees, cops say

By Andrew Dys

December 07, 2018 08:23 AM

Fort Mill, SC

A Fort Mill man who met a prospective car buyer about selling his vehicle was hit by the vehicle before it was stolen, police said.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot of a business complex at Tom Hall Street and Dobys Bridge Road, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The victim had arranged to meet the man about the purchase of a dark gray 2005 Acura. But at the lot, the suspect took the keys and started to drive away, Zachary said.

The victim ran after the car, and was hit by it before the suspect drove away, police said.

The victim was injured, but did not require a trip to a hospital, Zachary said.

Police said the suspect arrived at the parking lot in a 2000s model silver Dodge Caravan minivan. The van sped away at around the same time the suspect fled with the stolen car, Zachary said.

The theft remains under investigation.

Police have not said if the part of the parking lot where the incident took place has surveillance cameras.

Police in several York County jurisdictions have warned people about Internet scams in recent weeks. Officials in York County and Charlotte have set up specific online sales transactions spots at area convenience stores that have surveillance cameras.

