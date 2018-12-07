Rock Hill man charged with trafficking crack after year investigation, police say

A Rock Hill man was charged with drug trafficking Friday after a traffic stop late Thursday where police seized about three ounces of crack cocaine, according to police and court records.

Aontre Maurice Heath, 36, was arrested after officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit stopped Heath on Sandpiper Lane in Rock Hill late Thursday, said Lt. John Rainier of the drug unit.

Heath was arrested after an investigation that lasted almost a year, Rainier said.

Heath was charged with trafficking crack cocaine from the traffic stop, then was served two other outstanding arrest warrants for trafficking crack from previous incidents, according to police, jail and court records. Heath also was charged with two counts of distribution of crack near a park or school, and also was served a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for previous charges, records show.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Heath was booked Friday morning and is being held without bond at the York County jail.