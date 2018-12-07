Lancaster County agents seize $420k in drugs, guns; charge 5 in raids

Police in Lancaster County seized $420,000 in drugs, guns and money, and arrested five people in sweeping raids at three homes and a business, officers said.

The raids took place Nov. 30, after a traffic stop two weeks earlier by narcotics agents led to the drugs and suspects, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.

The massive bust netted more than 25,000 narcotic Oxycodone pills, more than two pounds of meth and more than 1,700 ecstasy pills, Faile said.

“The estimated street value of these drugs is about $420,000,” Faile said at a news conference Friday announcing the seizures and arrests. “We also took 10 pistols and a rifle out of circulation and seized $12,296.”





Police also found two homes where children, ages 4 and 3, were found with access to guns and drugs, Faile said. The children were safely removed from the homes and placed into protective custody, police said.

The raids were done by Lancaster County and York County police, South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division agents and federal ATF agents.

Arrested were: Hayzier Ishad Gladden, 24; Stefan Craig Perry, 46; Tamra Leighann Cameron, 36; Jizmine Tatyana Williams, 24; and Michael John Borquez Jr., 30.

Two homes next to each other on Barker Lane in Lancaster that were controlled by Gladden were searched in the raids, Faile said. In the first house, police seized 52 grams of heroin, about 2.5 pounds of meth, 7.5 pounds of pills believed to be Oxycodone, 1,748 dosage units of Ecstasy and marijuana, Faile said.

Agents also found six semi-automatic pistols, one of which had been reported stolen; several pistol magazines; ammunition; and cash, officers said.

In the house next door, police found more drugs and weapons and more than $10,000 in cash, Faile said.

According to police and jail records, Gladden was charged with four counts of drug trafficking, two other drug charges, three weapons charges and felony child neglect.

Gladden is barred by law from having weapons because of previous drug convictions, police and court records show.

Gladden was sentenced as a youthful offender to five years in prison in 2016 for four felony drug charges, assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, court records show.

Perry and Cameron were each charged with four counts of drug trafficking, another drug charge for the marijuana, two weapons charges and child neglect, records show.

Williams was charged with child neglect, police said.

Police at same time raided a Sedgefield Avenue home in Lancaster, and the M&M Auto Parts business in nearby Kershaw operated by Borquez, Faile said.





In the house, police found 2,467 pills weighing 237 grams which are suspected to be Oxycodone, Faile said. Police also found other pills, three guns, and cash in the home on Sedgefield Avenue, officers said.

Police searched the auto parts store and recovered pills, digital scales, and ammunition, Faile said.

Borquez is charged with trafficking Oxycodone, a weapons charge and seven other drug charges from the other pills that were seized, Faile said.

The four charged with felony drug charges remain jailed without bond, according to police and jail records. Williams, charged with child neglect, had not had a court hearing to have bond set as of Friday afternoon, police said.