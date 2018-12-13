3 displaced in Rock Hill house fire that caused extensive damage, officials say

A family of three adults was displaced after a fire Thursday morning damaged their Hagins Street home, officials said.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m at 424 Hagins St., west of downtown Rock Hill, said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief.

The three people in the home were able to get out without being hurt, Simmons said. It is unclear if the house had smoke detectors or alarms, Simmons said.

“The fire caused extensive damage to the building and made it uninhabitable,” Simmons said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but there was no indication of the fire being intentionally set, Simmons said.

Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke when they arrived, Simmons said. Four trucks with 17 firefighters responded to the scene, Simmons said.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and is assisting the family with essential clothing, shelter and other needs, officials said.



