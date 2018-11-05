Man dead, 1 hurt in Indian Land mobile home fire caused by heater, officials say

One person died and another was injured Sunday in an Indian Land house fire that was caused by a space heater, emergency officials said.

The name of the person who died in the fire at 1189 Camp Cox Circle has not been released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The coroner said the person who died was a man.

The fire happened around 1:05 a.m. in the mobile home that had three adults inside, said Russell Rogers, Lancaster County Fire Marshal. The home is near S.C. 160, close to the York County line.

“The call came in before we even arrived that there was entrapment in the fire,” Rogers said.

One of the two other people inside during the fire was hurt, Rogers said. The third adult in the home was not injured, Rogers said.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing but officials believe it was accidental and caused by a space heater, Rogers said.

Officials with Lancaster County’s fire safety office had done a demonstration on safe use of heaters Saturday at Indian Land’s fall festival.

“And then the next day, we have a fatality in a fire,” Rogers said.

Firefighters from Pleasant Valley, Indian Land and Fort Mill responded, Rogers said.

The fire fatality is the second in about a month in the area. A Rock Hill mother, 35, died Sept. 30 after a house fire when she went back in the home to try and save her children.

Check back for updates on this developing story.