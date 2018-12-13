One airlifted to hospital with injuries after Lancaster County fire

One person was airlifted to a hospital with injuries after a house fire in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The identity of the person who had to be transported by helicopter for medical treatment has not been released. It is unclear what hospital the person was taken to.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of S.C. 903, which is also called Flat Creek Road, said Russell Rogers, Lancaster County fire marshal. The location is east of the city of Lancaster.

The fire investigation is ongoing, but the home was heated with a wood stove, Rogers said.

Five volunteer departments responded to the fire, including Ridge Hill, Antioch, Flat Creek, Kershaw and Heath Springs, Rogers said.



