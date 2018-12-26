Did you think we were done for the year with rain in York County? Well, let’s rethink that.

It will be too warm for snow or winter weather in York County Thursday and Friday, but a storm could dump as much as three inches of rain and cause flooding, officials said.

Western York County and areas near Lake Wylie could see the heaviest rainfall, two to three inches, said forecasters with the National Weather Service. Southern and eastern York County, along with Chester and northern Lancaster counties, could see an inch and half of rain, or more.

The rain could cause localized flooding in streams, creeks and rivers, weather service officials said.

Potential flooding is a concern for York County, said Chuck Haynes, emergency management director.

“If we see heavy rain our creeks and rivers are full so drainage will be slow,” Haynes said.

Temperatures will remain high enough during the storm that all the precipitation will fall as rain, weather officials said. Thursday will be a colder rain with temperatures in the upper 40s. Friday will warm up to the mid 60s.

Waterways are already at high levels from recent rains. Heavy water flow from Lake Wylie into the Catawba River pushed Rock Hill officials on Dec. 21 to close canoe and kayak access to the river at Riverwalk and River Park.

Those closures because of potentially dangerous water levels remain in effect, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill.

Lake Wylie is at almost 97 percent capacity, said Duke Energy officials. Duke controls water flow in the lake and river.

Duke expects significant rainfall and is moving water aggressively downstream through Lake Wylie and the Catawba River, said Kim Crawford, a spokesperson for Duke. Spillway gates are still open at Wylie, Fishing Creek and Cedar Creek hydro stations, Crawford said.

More rain - could fall from the late weekend through New Year’s Day, Crawford said.