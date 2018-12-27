York County Grinch? Christmas gifts reported stolen in 2 separate cases

Two York County families reported to police that presents for loved ones were discovered stolen on Christmas Day.

In an incident on Rose Street in Rock Hill, a man, 28, told officers around noon on Tuesday that an xBox, two iPods and two Nintendo Switch gaming systems were stolen from his car before he could deliver the gifts.

The presents, already wrapped oin Christmas wrapping paper, were covered in the back seat by a clothing item, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The victim discovered that the items were gone when he went out to the vehicle to retrieve the gifts, police said.

The victim told officers that he left the presents in the car on Christmas Eve and that his car had been locked.

In the second incident, on Jack Pennington Drive west of Clover, a woman told York County Sheriff’s office deputies around 7 a.m. on Christmas Day that an $800 garden tiller, kept in a shed as a surprise present, was stolen.

The theft was discovered when the woman went to retrieve the gift, police said.

Both cases remain unsolved.