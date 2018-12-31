Rock Hill teen kidnapped, beat up girlfriend and smashed child’s toy, police say

A Rock Hill teen who smashed a child’s toy before beating a woman and holding her against her will to evade police is charged with kidnapping.

Zuinquarius Dimitry McCrorey, 19, was also charged with burglary and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in the Sunday incident.

McCrorey is accused of punching the woman in the face as he demanded that she drive away from a home where police were called to around 3 a.m. Sunday. The call involved a domestic dispute between McCrorey and the woman, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

McCrorey screamed, cursed and threatened the woman as he forced her to drive him away as police were arriving, officers said.

When officers found the woman, she had swollen lips and swelling under both eyes, police said. One of the blows was so hard that the woman told officers her vision went black.

Before that, McCrorey had barged into the home, police said. McCrorey accosted the woman and smashed her son’s hoverboard toy, police said. McCrorey then threw her iPad from the home into the road, breaking the home’s front window and the tablet, according to officers.

McCrorey was denied bond and is being held at the York County jail.