Rock Hill SWAT, bomb squad called to standoff Thursday with York Co. shooting suspect

A York County man wanted in connection with a shooting was arrested late Thursday after a SWAT standoff with York County deputies and Rock Hill police.

Danny Ray Oliver, 34, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The standoff started around 5:45 p.m at apartments in the 1100 block of Springdale Road, Faris said.

Oliver was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. without injury to him or any officers, Faris said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The SWAT team, bomb squad, and hostage negotiators from the Rock Hill Police Department assisted deputies at the scene.

SWAT and the other emergency response units were called after Oliver told police he was “not coming outside,” according to police reports.

Deputies had a warrant against Oliver charging him with attempted murder from a shooting Wednesday on Reservation Road, southeast of Rock Hill, incident reports show.

In that shooting incident, the victim told deputies he shot himself accidentally in the abdomen, deputies said. The victim was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The investigation later revealed that the victim was shot by Oliver, Faris said.

Oliver was sentenced to nine months in jail in January after pleading guilty to breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, court records show.