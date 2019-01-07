Lancaster man sought after pregnant girlfriend kidnapped, then escaped, cops say

A Lancaster man is being sought for the kidnapping of his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint, police said.

Fredercikeon Lamar “Buddy” Twitty, 24, had a gun when he took his girlfriend by force from a Pardue Street home late Sunday, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

Twitty pushed the woman into a waiting car and then fled, Grant said. The woman escaped at a stop sign near the intersection of S.C. 903 and Chesterfield Avenue, Grant said.

“We were called by another party about the abduction, but she was able to escape from the car after she was taken,” Grant said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The victim did not have to be hospitalized, Grant said. The victim was able to give police a statement about Twitty taking her from the home against her will.

Twitty was out on $12,000 bond, after July arrests on domestic violence and illegal weapon charges, according to court records. He has a previous conviction for unlawful carrying of a pistol, court records show.

Twitty is considered armed and dangerous because of his actions late Sunday, coupled with his criminal past, Grant said. Police have warrants against Twitty for kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary and use of a weapon during a violent crime.

“We are actively seeking the suspect in this violent act,” Grant said.

Twitty’s last known address is on Steele Street in Lancaster. Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 803-289-6035.



