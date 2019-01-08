HS roundup: Clover girls, Northwestern boys show why they’re region champ threats

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northwestern 88, Clover 68





Zay Martin and Mason Grigg combined to score 45 points and the Northwestern Trojans defeated the visiting Clover Blue Eagles 88-68 in a Region 4-5A contest Tuesday night.

Martin’s 24 led all scorers, while Grigg was hot from the get-go, knocking in five 3-pointers and scoring 21. Northwestern played as fast as possible and hit 12 3-pointers. Clover could never get a grip on the game.

“(Zay) and Mason do a good job of feeding off each other,” said Northwestern coach John Bramlett.

Zuric Harvey and Grigg each hit a pair of 3s to open up s 17-11 Trojan lead in the first quarter. Another Grigg 3 right at the end of the first quarter pushed Northwestern’s advantage to 25-16. Clover narrowed the gap to 31-29, thanks in part to 3s by Gabe Carroll and Heze Massey, but Grigg nailed another triple just before the half for a 37-31 intermission lead.

The Trojans blew the game open in the third quarter, scoring the first 15 points of the period. Martin canned a pair of 3s and Harvey scored in the lane, prompting Clover coach Bailey Jackson to call an early timeout. But it didn’t stop the Trojan onslaught and the hosts kept up their blistering pace and cruised to victory.

“It really creates a lot of problems for the other team,” Bramlett said about his team’s outside shooting. “And then it energizes our defense, because we want to play up and down, and play full court man and play 94 feet. So when you make shots it energizes you on the other end.”

Northwestern is 13-2 in all games and 1-0 in the region. Markus Nastase led Clover with 17 points. The Blue Eagles are 11-5 overall and 0-1 in region play.

Rock Hill’s Wildy announces college commitment

Rock Hill junior M.J. Wildy announced Jan. 7 that he’s committed to play college basketball at Western Carolina. The 6-foot-8 wing is a long-limbed athlete that is improving his perimeter jump shot. When Wildy gets to where he wants shooting-wise, he should be a considerable matchup issue for opposing teams.

Wildy also had an offer from Tulane. Western Carolina is coached by Mark Prosser, the former Winthrop assistant.

MLK Showcase set for York High School

The Martin Luther King Showcase unfolds at York Comprehensive High School Jan. 21, 2019 with a dozen teams playing. Five of the teams in the event are from the local area.

The first game is set for noon and features Blacksburg against against McCormick, while Clover and Chesnee tip off at 1:30 p.m. The third game pits Fort Mill against Laurens and has a 3 p.m. tipoff. At 4:30 Northwestern battles Eau Claire and York will test Chapin at 6 p.m. The final game is set for 7:30 and features Nation Ford and Brookland-Cayce.

Tickets at the door are $10 for the entire showcase.

Nation Ford 79, Rock Hill 41

The Nation Falcons outscored Rock Hill a combined 48-12 in the second and third quarters and trounced the Bearcats 79-41 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

Jared Adamson’s team turned a comfortable halftime lead into a rout with a 31-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter. Malik Bryant and Zeb Graham’s 13 points each led the Falcons, while Khydarius Smith and Shaman Alston each had 11.

Nation Ford is 14-3 overall and 1-0 in the region, while Rock Hill is 8-6 in all games and 0-1 in region play.

Lewisville 84, Andrew Jackson 83 (2OT)

The Lewisville Lions edged Andrew Jackson 84-83 in double overtime in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg Tuesday night.

The Lions are 9-7 overall and 3-1 in region action.

Keenan 83, Chester 65

Keenan took a 37-31 lead at halftime and toppled the Chester Cyclones 83-65 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Tuesday night.

The Cyclones regrouped at intermission and used a 7-0 run to open the third period and take a 38-37 lead. Keenan stormed back., regained the advantage and pulled away in the final period to pick up the win.

Chester is 4-9 overall and 1-1 in the region.

Great Falls 87, Lamar 42

The Great Falls Red Devils took a 53-12 lead at halftime and ripped Lamar 87-42 in a Region 2-A game at Great Falls Tuesday night.

The Red Devils got scoring from 12 players in the one-sided victory. Great Falls is 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the region.

Indian Land 80, Buford 56

The Indian Land Warriors used a a solid third quarter to break the game open and toppled Buford 49-33 in a non-region game at Buford Monday night.

The Warriors led 36-28 at halftime, but put 24 points on the scoreboard in the third period to take a 60-36 lead heading to the final quarter. Indian Land is 3-9 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Clover 53, Northwestern 29

The Clover Blue Eagles cruised to a 53-29 win over the Northwestern Trojans in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Tuesday night.

Clover built a 44-22 cushion by the end of the third period and coasted from there to claim the one-sided win. Aylesha Wade led Clover with 19 points, and Janelle Carter added a dozen to the winning effort.

Sherer Hopkins’ Clover team won the game with defense, especially in the third quarter. Wade was central to that, harassing Trojan ball-handlers well beyond the 3-point arc.

“She’s definitely our leader,” Hopkins said. “We have other great leaders on our team, but I’m just proud of the way they come out of halftime and played with much more intensity.”

Wade ended the first half with an emphatic shot block that thumped off the wall behind the goal, then opened the second half with a steal and a layup on the first play, a result that repeated itself throughout the second half as the Blue Eagles pulled away.

“When she gets in that zone, the other girls kind of recognize it and respond,” Hopkins said.

The Blue Eagles are 13-5 overall and 1-0 in the region. Northwestern is 4-10 in all games and 0-1 in region action.

Nation Ford 52, Rock Hill 33

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 52-33 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

Nation Ford is 12-5 in all games and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill dropped to 6-8 in all games and 0-1 in the region.

South Pointe 49, Richland Northeast 25

The South Pointe Stallions beat Richland Northeast 49-25 in a Region 3-4A game at RNE Tuesday night.

The Stallions improved to 14-3 overall and 2-0 in region action.

York 63, Westwood 17

The York Cougars raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter and routed Westwood 63-17 in a Region 3-4A matchup at York Tuesday night.

By halftime the Cougars were in front 43-13, and they cruised from there to pick up the one-sided victory.

York is 3-12 overall and 1-1 in the region.

Andrew Jackson 56, Lewisville 38

Andrew Jackson topped the Lewisville Lions 56-38 in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg Tuesday night.

Andrew Jackson led 11-10 after one period and 27-16 at halftime. They were in front 44-28 after three quarters.

Allie Keels led the Lions with 13 points and three rebounds. Amber Bass scored nine points and hauled down18 rebounds., while Blakely Elliott scored seven.

Lewisville is 5-4 in all games and 1-3 in region action.

Buford 49, Indian Land 33

Buford topped Indian Land 49-33 in a non-region game at Buford Monday night.

Indian Land is 2-10 on the year.

Arborbrook Christian 56, York Prep 48

Arborbrook Christian defeated York Prep 56-48 in a non-region contest at Arborbrook Monday night.

York Prep is 4-7 overall on the year.