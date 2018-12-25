The Herald’s volleyball, girls’ golf and tennis, cross country, swim All-Area teams

These are The Herald’s All-Area teams for fall sports - volleyball, girls’ golf, cross country and swimming.

Volleyball

Player of the year: Sophie Fischer, Nation Ford

Coach of the year: Carrie Christian, Nation Ford

First team

Sophie Fischer, Nation Ford

Fischer was tabbed as the Region 3-5A Player of the Year after leading Nation Ford to the region title. She was the Falcons leader as they claimed the 5A state title. Fischer was chosen for the All-State team. She finished the year with 618 kills, 345 digs, 64 assists, and 51 blocks.

Camryn McDonagh, Nation Ford

McDonagh played a key role for the Falcons all season. She was selected All-Region and was tabbed for the North-South Senior All-Star game. She finished with 520 digs and 60 assists.

Karina Petrovich, South Pointe

Petrovich was a solid performer for the Stallions this fall. She was named All-Region and All-State in addition to being chosen for the North-South All-Star game. She finished with 177 digs, 80 blocks, 29 assists, and 12 digs.

Maylen Mitrovich, Rock Hill

Mitrovich was a consistent player for the Bearcats during the fall campaign. She was selected to the All-Region and All-State teams. She completed the season with 262 kills, 168 digs, 19 assists, and 14 blocks.

Baylee Vought, Indian Land

Vought was an all-around performer for the Warriors this past fall. She capped it by being chosen as the Region 4-3A Player of the Year and was picked for the All-State team. She had 314 assists, 195 kills, 167 digs, 57 assists, and 32 blocks.

Emily Alanis, Indian Land

Alanis had an outstanding season for the Warriors. She was rewarded by being chosen for the All-Region team, as well as the All-State team. She recorded 384 digs, 74 assists, and 47 aces

Emily Lammers, Nation Ford

Lamers was a versatile performer for the Falcons this season. She was named to the All-Region team. She completed the season with 429 kills, 382 digs, and 85 assists.

Julianna Crane, Fort Mill

Crane was a top performer for the Yellow Jackets this year. She was chosen for the All-Region team. She had 230 kills, 193 digs, and 30 assists during the season.

Second team

Amber Bass, Lewisville

Bass was the leader of the Lions’ team this past year. She was selected for the All-Region team. She had 192 kills, 72 digs, 43 blocks, and 36 assists during the season.

Allie Keels, Lewisville

Keels was a key player for the Lions this season. She finished the year with 366 assists, 31 kills, 16 blocks, and 13 digs.

Hannah Neff, Nation Ford

Neff was a big contributor for the Falcons this year. She was tabbed for the All-Region team. She completed the season with 265 kills, 264 digs, 46 blocks, and 42 assists.

Lauren Ambrose, Fort Mill

Ambrose turned in a solid season for the Yellow Jackets. She was rewarded by being named to the All-Region team. She had 292 kills, 26 assists, and a 93 percent serve rating.

Grayson Smith, Fort Mill

Smith was a versatile performer for the Yellow Jackets this season. She was selected as All-Region. She finished the campaign with 128 kills, 58 blocks, 29 assists, and a 94 percent serve rating.

Kayt Houston, South Pointe

Houston put up some excellent numbers for the Stallions this season. She was picked for the All-Region team. She had 172 assists, 166 kills, 66 digs, 380 assists, and 12 blocks.

Anna Lucy Black, Northwestern

Black was the top player for the Trojans this season. She was chosen for the All-Region team. She had 317 digs, 33 aces, 22 assists, and a 91.2 percent serve rating.

Erin O’Rourke, Rock Hill

O’Rourke was a consistent contributor for the Bearcats this season. She was selected to the All-Region team. She had 206 assists, 151 digs, 75 kills, and 15 blocks.

Honorable mention

Ann Frisk, Clover; Kaylah Cranor, Indian Land; Katie Beachum, Indian Land; Taylor Drayton, Northwestern; Ashlan Glasgow, Northwestern; Jada Rouse, Rock Hill; Camryn Tate, Rock Hill; Halle Wilson, South Pointe.

Coach of the Year

Carrie Christian, Nation Ford

Christian led her team to another Region 3-4A crown and the 5A State Championship.

Girls’ golf

Player of the year: Kayleigh Reinke, Northwestern

Coach of the year: James Shackleford, Nation Ford

Kayleigh Reinke, Northwestern

Reinke won the Region 3-5A tournament with a 72 and was tabbed as the Player of the Year in the region. She fired a 70 in the Upper State Tournament and followed with a 161 (80-81) in the State Tournament. That two-day total earned her the 16th spot overall in the event.

Zoe Bowers, Nation Ford

Bowers helped lead her team to the region championship. She had a 38 stroke average over the course of the season. She was second in the region tournament and was tabbed for the All-Region team. Bowers finished 20th in the Upper State Tournament, and fired a 168 (86-82) to finish 25th in the State Tournament.

Eileen Zeoli, Nation Ford

Zeoli helped lead her team to the region title. She had a 47 stroke average for the season. She finished third in the region tournament and was named All-Region. She placed 20th in the Upper State Tournament and turned in a 197 (97-100) to finish 60th in the State Tournament.

Allie Barnes, Fort Mill

Barnes played for a Yellow Jacket team that was runner-up in the region. She was selected for the All-Region team. She had a round of 96 in the Upper State Tournament.

Maggie Blackwell, Fort Mill

Blackwell was part of a Fort Mill team that was runner-up in the region. She was chosen for the All-Region team. She carded a 106 in the Upper State Tournament.

Mallory Dover, Clover

Dover was the top performer for the Blue Eagles this past season. She was named to the All-Region team. Dover had a 96 at the Upper State Tournament.

Honorable mention

Lani Hughes, York; Logan Hamel, South Pointe; Cara Hasty, Indian Land.

Coach of the Year

James Shackleford, Nation Ford

Shackleford, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, led the Falcons to the Region 3-5A title. His Falcons finished sixth in the Upper State Tournament and 14th in the State Tournament. Both finishes were the best in the school’s history in girls golf.

Girls’ tennis

Player of the year: Rebecca Gibbons, Northwestern

Coach of the year: Lindsay Gregory, Nation Ford

Rebecca Gibbons, Northwestern

Gibbons was the top player for the Trojans and was selected as the Player of the Year in Region 3-5A. She played number one singles and doubles and was 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the region in singles. She was tabbed to play in the North-South All-Star game and was invited to participate in the individual singles tournament at the end of the season.

Katie McBride, Lancaster

McBride was the top player for the Bruins during this past season. She complied a mark of 12-3 and was selected to the All-Region team. She was invited to play in the individual singles tournament at the end of the season.

Sarah Taylor, Nation Ford

Helped lead the Falcons to the regular season championship. She was named to the All-Region team. She finished the regular season with a record of 11-0. She was 1-1 in the playoffs.

Alex Cardona, Nation Ford

One of the leaders for the Falcons as they won the regular season crown. She was picked for the All-Region team. She compiled a mark of 11-0 during the regular season. She split a pair of matches in the playoffs.

Vanessa Cardona, Nation Ford

One of the leaders that helped Nation Ford win the regular season title. She was chosen for the All-Region team. She compiled a record of 11-0 in the regular season and won one and lost one in the playoffs.

Jamie Petrella, Fort Mill

Petrella was a top performer for the Yellow Jackets. She compiled a mark of 6-2 in the region and made the All-Region team.

A.C. Carter, South Pointe

Carter was one of the top players for the Stallions. She turned in a record of 10-2 overall and 6-1 in region play. She was picked for the All-Region team.

Honorable mention

Amelia Hall, Fort Mill; Carly Gomes, Indian Land; Kaitlyn Campbell, Indian Land.

Coach of the Year

Lindsay Gregory, Nation Ford

Gregory led her team to the regular season championship in her first year as head coach at Nation Ford. She served as an assistant last year.

Girls’ cross country

Runner of the year: Katie Pou, Nation Ford

Coach of the year: David Helms, Fort Mill

First team

Katie Pou, Nation Ford

Pou won the 5A girls’ individual state title for the second year in a row. She was first in the regional qualifier. She also won the Region 3-5A competition and was tabbed as the Player of the Year in the Region. She was also the top runner in the York County Meet as well as the runner-up in the Wendy’s Invitational and was named All-Region and All-County.

Claire Mattes, Nation Ford

Mattes finished 17th in the state meet after claiming the third spot in the region event. She was fifth in the regional qualifier. She was fourth in the York County Meet and was named All-Region and All-County.

Genesis Simpson, Fort Mill

Simpson was 21st overall in the state meet. She was fifth in the region event. She was ninth in the regional qualifier. She finished second in the York County Meet and was named All-Region and All-County.

Abby Dawson, Fort Mill

Dawson was 22nd best in the state meet. She was the runner-up in the region meet. She finished fourth in the regional qualifier. She was third in the York County Meet and 24th in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic. She was named All-Region and All-County.

Madeline Smith, South Pointe

Smith was 35th in the state meet. She won the Region 3-4A meet and was named as the Player of the Year in the region. She finished 15th in the regional qualifier. She was tenth in the York County Meet, where she was the top finisher among middle schoolers. She was named All-Region and All-County.

Second team

Elise Barradale, Fort Mill

Barradale was 36th in the state competition. She was fourth in the region meet. She finished sixth in the regional qualifier. She was 15th in the Wendy’s Invitational and 25th in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic. She was named All-Region and All-County.

Molly Passmore, Fort Mill

Passmore was 26th in the state event. She was tenth in the region meet. She came home 10th in the regional qualifier. She was named All-Region.

Mary Drolet, Fort Mill

Drolet finished 29th in the state meet. She was 11th in the regional qualifier.

Mattie Bail Tripp, Indian Land

Tripp was 51st in the state meet. She won the Region 4-3A Meet and was chosen as the Player of the Year in the region. She finished 16th in the regional qualifier.

Megan Flynn, Lewisville

Flynn was 24th in the state event. She won the Region 4-2A Meet and was selected as the Player of the Year in the region. She was 30th in the regional qualifier.

Honorable mention

Lauren Sizemore, Indian Land; Morgan Werner, Nation Ford; Greta White, South Pointe; Lauren Childers, York; Chloe Mumaw, York.

Coach of the Year

David Helms, Fort Mill

Helms led the Yellow Jackets to the Region 3-5A title and a fourth place finish in the state meet.

Boys’ cross country

Co-runners of the year: Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill, and Mica Gilpatrick, York

Coach of the year: David Helms, Fort Mill

First team

Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill

Barnes was 13th in the state meet. He claimed the top spot in the Region 3-5A Meet and was picked as the Player of the Year in the region. He was second in the York County Meet. He was named All-Region and All-County.

Mica Gilpatrick, York

Gilpatrick was 10th in the state competition. He won the Region 3-4A Meet and was tabbed as the Player of the Year in the region. He was sixth in the regional qualifier. He had a third place finish in the York County Meet. He was named All-State, All-Region, and All-County.

Mason Thomas, Northwestern

Thomas finished 24th in the state event. He was third in the region meet. He was seventh in the regional qualifier. He was the top runner in the York County Meet. He was named All-Region and All-County.

Brannon Burns, York

Burns was 23rd in the state competition. He was third in the region meet. At the regional qualifier he finished 12th. He finished sixth in the York County Meet. He was named All-Region and All-County.

Dalton Jones, Fort Mill

Jones finished 28th at the state meet. He was the runner-up in the region meet. He came home ninth in the regional qualifier. He ran fifth in the York County Meet. He was named All-Region and All-County.

Second team

Joseph Palermo, Rock Hill

Palermo was 37th in the state event. He was fifth in the region meet. At the regional qualifier he was 15th. He was the tenth finisher in the York County Meet. He was named All-Region and All-County.

Dane Dobleske, Fort Mil

Dobleske was 40th at the state meet. He finished sixth in the region event. He was 29th in the regional qualifier. He came home sixth in the York County Meet and 43rd in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic. He was named All-Region and All-County.

BaIley Nichols, Northwestern

Nichols was fourth in the region meet and eighth at the York County meet. He was named All-Region and All-County.

Connor O’Flynn, Nation Ford

O’Flynn was 44th at the state meet. He finished 10th in the region meet. He was 14th in the regional qualifier. He was eighth at the York County Meet. He was named All-Region and All-County.

Austin Reeves, Indian Land

Reeves finished 33rd in the state. He won the Region 4-3A meet and was named as the Player of the Year in the region. He came home 19th in the regional qualifier.

Honorable mention

Aiden McNeil, Fort Mill; Jacob Dawson, Fort Mill; Thomas Long, Fort Mill; Ben Elson, Indian Land; Maddox Yegge, Indian Land; Eric Mitchell, South Pointe.

Coach of the Year

David Helms, Fort Mill

Helms led the Yellow Jackets to the Region 3-5A title and an eighth place finish in the state.

Swimming

Girls’ swimmer of the year: Aubrey Chandler, Fort Mill

Boys’ swimmer of the year: C.J. Davis, Rock Hill

Coach of the year: Cindy VanBuskirk, Fort Mill

Girls

First team

Aubrey Chandler, Fort Mill

Chandler won a pair of state titles after claiming first place in the region meet. She won both the 100 Free and the 50 Free. Chandler was part of the 200 Medley Relay team that won the region and finished second in the state. She was also part of the 200 Free Relay team that won the Region Meet and was second in the state. She was named All-Region and All-State.

Erynn Black, Fort Mill

Black won the 100 Back Stroke at the state and region meets. She was fourth in the 50 Intermediate Medley at the state after winning the event at the region. She was part of the 200 Medley Relay team and the 200 Free Relay team. Both finished second in the state after winning at the region level. She was named All-Region and All-State.

Sara Greene, Fort Mill

Greene finished second in the state meet in the 100 Breaststroke after earning the top spot in the event in the region. She finished eighth in the state in the 100 Butterfly. She was part of the 200 Medley Relay team, and the 200 Free Relay team that was runner-up in the state after earning the top spot in the region. She was named All-Region and All-State.

Audrey Hines, Clover

Hines finished third in the 200 Free at state meet, after winning the title at region meet. She was fourth in the 500 Free in the state after finishing first in the event at the region. She was part of the 400 Free Relay team, which was fifth at the state meet, and the 200 Free Relay team, which was fifth at state. She was named All-Region.

Makenzy Mills, Lancaster

Mills finished first in the state in the 100 Back Stroke. She was third at state in the 200 Intermediate Medley. She was part of the 200 Medley Relay team that came home fifth in the state meet, and the 200 Free Relay team that also finished fifth at state. She was named All-State.

Second team

Anna Ashley, Clover

Ashley was fourth in the 100 Backstroke at the state meet. She finished fifth in the 100 Butterfly at state after she won the event at the region. She was part of the 200 Free Relay team that was fourth at state as well as the 400 Free Relay team that was fifth at state. She was named All-Region.

Ava Padgett

Padgett was part of the 200 Free Relay team that was sixth in the state. She also was on the 200 Medley Relay team that was seventh in the state.

Tamara Tipton, Lancaster

Tipton finished in the top ten in two individual events. She was tenth in the state in both the 200 IM and 500 Free. She was part of the 200 Medley Relay team that was fifth in the state and the 400 Free Relay team that came home eighth in the state competition.

Isabella Ihm, Lancaster

Ihm finished eighth in the 200 Free at state and was 19th in the 100 Backstroke at the state meet. She was part of the 200 Medley Relay team and the 200 Free Relay team that both finished in fifth place at the state.

Reilly Lavery, Nation Ford

Lavery was 13th in the state meet in the 100 Breaststroke. She was part of the 200 Free Relay team that was fifth at state and the 200 Medley Relay team, which was seventh at the state meet.

Honorable Mention

Skylar Bernesser, Fort Mill; Tori Morgan, Nation Ford; Amina Jacic, Clover; Sydney Barron, York.

Boys

First team

C.J. Davis, Rock Hill

Davis won the 50 Free at both the state and region levels. He also finished first in the 100 Free at both the state and region meets. He was named All-Region and All-State.

Maurilio Saddoud, South Pointe

Saddoud was second in the state in the 100 Butterfly. He was fifth in the state meet in the 100 Breaststroke after winning it in the region. He was part of the 200 Medley Relay team that was seventh in the state and first in the region. He also part of the 200 Free Relay team that was ninth in the state and first in the region. He was named All-Region.

Tyler Blackwell, Fort Mill

Blackwell was second in the state in the 100 Butterfly after winning the event in the region. He was ninth in the state event in the 100 Backstroke after finishing first in the region. He was part of the 200 Free Relay team that was runner-up in the state and first in the region. He also was on the 200 Medley Relay team that was sixth in the state and first in the region. He was named All-Region.

Austin Lockhart, Fort Mill

Lockhart finished fourth in the state meet in both the 200 Free and the 100 Free. He was the top finisher in both events in the region. He was part of the 200 Free Relay team, which was second in the state. He was also on the 200 Medley Relay team which was sixth in the state finals, after claiming the top spot in the region.

Jake Bohland, Fort Mill

Bohland was part of a pair of relay teams that finished in the top four in the state competition. The 200 Free Relay team was second in the state finals. The 400 Medley Relay team was fourth at state after they won the event in the region. He was named All-Region.

Second team

George Bujoreanu, Nation Ford

Bujoreanu was ninth in the 500 Free after winning it at the region event. He was ninth in IM at the state event. He was on the 200 Medley Relay team and the 400 Free Relay team that both had seventh place finishes in the state meet. He was named All-Region.

Samuel Page, Lancaster

Page finished third in the state in the 50 Free. He also was third in the 100 Backstroke. He was on two relay teams. Both the 200 Medley Relay team and the 200 Free Relay team were tenth in the state finals.

Michael Ellenburg, South Pointe

Ellenburg was fourth in the state competition in the 200 Free after winning at the region. He finished seventh in the 100 Free in the state finals after claiming the top spot in the region. He was part of the 200 Medley Relay team, which was seventh in the state and the best in the region. He was also in the 200 Free Relay team, which was ninth at state and the best in the region. He was named All-Region.

Garrett McCord, Clover

McCord finished sixth in the state in the 200 Free. He was also sixth in the state competition in the 100 Butterfly.

Lucas Grigot, Nation Ford

Grigot was tenth in the state in the IM after claiming first at the region. He was 11th in the state meet in the 100 Breaststroke after winning the top spot in the region. He was part of the 400 Free Relay team and the 200 Medley Relay team, both of which were seventh at state. He was named All-Region.

Honorable mention

Caleb Martin, Northwestern; Joe Orehek, Fort Mill; Corbin Jones, York; Kaden Teal, Nation Ford; Mason Martin, Northwestern; Jacques Caravaca, Lancaster.

Coach of the Year

Cindy VanBuskirk, Fort Mill

VanBuskirk led the Yellow Jackets to their tenth straight region title in both the boys and girls divisions. The Fort Mill boys finished second in the state meet, while the Yellow Jacket girls were third.