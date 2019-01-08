Latest News

Lancaster fugitive who choked, kidnapped pregnant girlfriend caught, police say

By Andrew Dys

January 08, 2019 10:10 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Lancaster, SC

A fugitive suspect, accused of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint, has been caught, police said.

Frederickeon Lamar “Buddy” Twitty, 24, took his girlfriend by force from a Pardue Street home late Sunday, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

Twitty pushed the woman into a car and then fled, Grant said. The woman escaped near the intersection of S.C. 903 and Chesterfield Avenue, Grant said.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Twitty overnight and took him into custody, Grant said. Twitty is in the Lancaster County jail awaiting a court hearing, officials said.

The victim was able to give police a statement about Twitty taking her from the home against her will.

Twitty was out on $12,000 bond, after July arrests on domestic violence and illegal weapon charges, according to court records. He has a previous conviction for unlawful carrying of a pistol, court records show.

Twitty is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary and use of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Check back for updates.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

latest-news

  Comments  