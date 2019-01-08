Lancaster fugitive who choked, kidnapped pregnant girlfriend caught, police say

A fugitive suspect, accused of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint, has been caught, police said.

Frederickeon Lamar “Buddy” Twitty, 24, took his girlfriend by force from a Pardue Street home late Sunday, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

Twitty pushed the woman into a car and then fled, Grant said. The woman escaped near the intersection of S.C. 903 and Chesterfield Avenue, Grant said.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Twitty overnight and took him into custody, Grant said. Twitty is in the Lancaster County jail awaiting a court hearing, officials said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The victim was able to give police a statement about Twitty taking her from the home against her will.





Twitty was out on $12,000 bond, after July arrests on domestic violence and illegal weapon charges, according to court records. He has a previous conviction for unlawful carrying of a pistol, court records show.

Twitty is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary and use of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Check back for updates.