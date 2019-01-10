York County ‘date rape drug’ suspect got out of jail twice. His trash put him back in

The chemical GHB, called the date rape drug, is well known for its danger to the public, York County prosecutors say.

Now a Rock Hill man, arrested twice within months on charges of trafficking date rape drugs and meth, is back behind bars after being free on two sets of bonds.

The garbage outside his home in an upscale neighborhood led to him being back in jail.

Hardy Marvin Lanier, 43, was in court Thursday before a circuit judge, after prosecutors sought to revoke the bond given to him by a magistrate in December.

Lanier was released on $40,000 bond Dec. 14, after he was charged for the second time in 2018 with trafficking GHB, also known as the date rape drug. Lanier was also charged for a second time with trafficking meth.

Lanier faces 11 felony drug charges, with potential sentences of up to 25 years each for some counts.

He was first charged with drug trafficking in August. Police seized more than 50 ounces of the date rape drug, 12 ounces of meth and more than 130 doses of the drug Ecstasy after a raid at his home, prosecutors said.

Lanier was denied a bond by a magistrate in August, but later released on $140,000 bond after a court hearing. He was ordered in August to remain under house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor.

In December, police seized about an ounce of methamphetamine and about 20 grams of the date rape drug from Lanier’s home on Cavendale Drive, said Luke Boling, an agent with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. The home is in the Wedgewood neighborhood, near York Road Elementary School.

Police received several complaints about activity at Lanier’s home after the August arrest, Boling said in court. Officers did what is called a “trash pull” and found needles, what police believe was meth and mail addressed to Lanier in the garbage can, Boling said.

Officers received a warrant from a judge to search the house in December. Agents found the second set of drugs in Lanier’s bedroom closet, Boling said.

Lanier was released after the December arrest on a $40,000 bond.

Prosecutors balked at Lanier getting out of jail a second time. Prosecutors filed court documents stating that his second arrest for the “infamous” date rape drug both violates the conditions of his August bond and makes him a danger to the public.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that GHB can sedate and incapacitate unsuspecting victims, preventing them from resisting sexual assault.

Ecstasy is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception. It is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth and distorted sensory and time perception, according to the national institute.

One of those conditions for Lanier staying free on bond was not getting arrested again on drug charges, prosecutors said in court Thursday.

“He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 100 grams, trafficking GHB over 1.5 kilograms, he was out on bond, they (police) go back to his house, more of the same,” said Aaron Hayes, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. “That just can’t be allowed.”

Lanier did not speak in court.

Leland Greeley, Lanier’s lawyer, argued that Lanier had not left his home since the August arrest, except for approved lawyer visits, and said that he is not a danger to the public. Lanier is charged with possession of large quantities of drugs, but is not accused of distributing the drugs, Greeley said.

“If somebody came to his house, that is the only way he had any engagement with the community,” Greeley said.

York County Circuit Court Judge Bill McKinnon agreed with prosecutors that the second arrest on drug trafficking charges violated conditions of the first bond.

“I also believe that there is a danger to the public, given the quantities of drugs,” McKinnon said.

Lanier surrendered his watch and other items, and was led by deputies out of court into a holding cell. He was booked back into the York County jail.

Lanier could have to wait in jail for trials on both sets of charges. No trial dates have been set.