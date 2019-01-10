Several York Co. wrecks including 3 on I-77 snarl morning commute, police say

Several crashes Thursday morning in York County snarled commuter traffic, police said.

Three of the crashes were on northbound Interstate 77 between Rock Hill and the North Carolina state line, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site. Crashes were reported at mile markers 85, 79 and 89, troopers said on the site.

Injuries were reported in the crash near Exit 85 close to S.C. 160. That crash closed two of the left lanes of I-77 for more than an hour and caused delays on the highway. As of 8:30 a.m. troopers were still on site and that crash remained under investigation.

Details about that crash have not been released.

Commuters heading to Charlotte were backed up on the alternate route of U.S. 21 from Gold Hill Road south past the Catawba River Bridge.

Other crashes were reported at S.C. 49 near Lake Wylie, S.C. 274 near Lake Wylie, and on Old Nation Road. In Lancaster County on S.C. 160 just east of the York County line close to Fort Mill another wreck was reported.

Fort Mill emergency officials also worked a collision at the intersection of Dobys Bridge Road and Springfield Parkway.

Check back for updates.