What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

Latest News

Stuck in York Co. rush hour traffic on I-77 north or U.S. 21? You’re not alone.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

August 31, 2018 09:03 AM

York County

A pair of crashes in York County on Interstate 77 northbound causes miles of backups on the highway during the Friday morning commute.

Traffic was backed up on I-77 northbound from the North Carolina state line south almost to the Catawba River. Traffic on U.S. 21 northbound, an alternate route to get to I-77, was also backed up from Carowinds Boulevard south to S.C. 160 in Fort Mill.

Crashes on I-77 northbound were reported between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. at mile marker 90 and at mile marker 88 near the Gold Hill Road exit.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065,@AndrewDysHerald

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  