Stuck in York Co. rush hour traffic on I-77 north or U.S. 21? You’re not alone.

A pair of crashes in York County on Interstate 77 northbound causes miles of backups on the highway during the Friday morning commute.

Traffic was backed up on I-77 northbound from the North Carolina state line south almost to the Catawba River. Traffic on U.S. 21 northbound, an alternate route to get to I-77, was also backed up from Carowinds Boulevard south to S.C. 160 in Fort Mill.

Crashes on I-77 northbound were reported between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. at mile marker 90 and at mile marker 88 near the Gold Hill Road exit.

No injuries were reported in either crash.



