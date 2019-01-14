Rock Hill man shot while sleeping on couch with daughter; 2 other kids were in house

A 1-year-old girl, sleeping with her father on the couch of a Rock Hill home, escaped being hit by gunfire from outside, police said, but her father was wounded.

The girl and two other children in the house in the 800 block of Carolina Avenue were not hurt in the shooting around 12:30 a.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The man who was wounded, 31, told police he was sleeping on the sofa with the 1-year-old girl when he heard gunshots, then felt pain in his leg.

The man had been shot in the right shin, police said in an incident report.

Police found several bullet holes in the front door and in the front of the house, the report stated.

Two other children in the home, along with a woman, were not injured, Bollinger said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.