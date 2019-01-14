Latest News

Rock Hill man shot while sleeping on couch with daughter; 2 other kids were in house

By Andrew Dys

January 14, 2019 09:59 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Rock Hill, SC

A 1-year-old girl, sleeping with her father on the couch of a Rock Hill home, escaped being hit by gunfire from outside, police said, but her father was wounded.

The girl and two other children in the house in the 800 block of Carolina Avenue were not hurt in the shooting around 12:30 a.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The man who was wounded, 31, told police he was sleeping on the sofa with the 1-year-old girl when he heard gunshots, then felt pain in his leg.

The man had been shot in the right shin, police said in an incident report.

Police found several bullet holes in the front door and in the front of the house, the report stated.

Two other children in the home, along with a woman, were not injured, Bollinger said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

crime

crime

  Comments  