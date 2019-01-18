HS roundup: Great Falls, South Pointe, Nation Ford maintain top-3 hoops rankings

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Rock Hill 58, Central Pageland 28

The Rock Hill Bearcats routed Central Pageland 58-28 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Wednesday night.

The ‘Cats led 11-6 after one period and extended the margin to 25-17 at halftime. A strong third quarter left Rock Hill with a 46-25 cushion, and they coasted from there for the win.

Rock Hill is 9-7 overall on the year.

Coaches announce top 10 polls

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has announced the latest top ten polls and four area teams are included.

Great Falls is the top team in A, while Nation Ford, Fort Mill, and Northwestern made the list in 5A.

5A

1. Dorman, 2. Berkeley, 3. Nation Ford, 4. Lexington, 5. River Bluff, 6. Fort Mill, 7. Westside, 8. Blythewood, 9. Northwestern, 10. Conway.





4A

1. Westwood, 2. Ridge View, 3. Darlington, 4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 5. Greenville, 6. North Augusta, 7. Travelers Rest, 8. Wren, 9. Lakewood, 10. Hartsville.

3A

1. Keenan, 2. Manning, 3. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 4. Edisto, 5. Wade Hampton (H), 6. Southside, 7. Newberry, 8. Georgetown, 9. Loris, 10. Pendleton.

2A

1. Gray Collegiate, 2. North Charleston, 3. Lee Central, 4. Ocean Collegiate, 5. Saluda, 6. Mullins, 7. Andrew Jackson, 8. Abbeville, 9. Burke, 10. Slver Bluff.

1A

1. Great Falls, 2. High Point, 3. Denmark-Olar, 4. Hemingway, 5. North, 6. Charleston Math and Science, 7. Timmonsville, 8. Lowcountry Leadership, 9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 10. Dixie.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rock Hill 59, Central Pageland 20

The Rock Hill Bearcats stormed to a 13-1 lead after one quarter and routed Central Pageland 59-20 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Wednesday night.

By halftime the Bearcats led 30-5, and they coasted from there for the one-sided win.

Rock Hill is 8-8 in all games on the year.

Coaches release top 10 rankings

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its latest top ten polls and two local teams are included.

South Pointe is ranked second in 4A, while Nation Ford is ninth in 5A.

5A

1. Goose Creek, 2. Spring Valley, 3. Woodmont, 4. Sumter, 5. Fort Dorchester, 6. Dorman, 7. West Ashley, 8. Lexington, 9. Nation Ford, 10. J. L. Mann.

4A

1. North Augusta, 2. South Pointe, 3. Westwood, 4. Wilson, 5. Myrtle Beach, 6. Lower Richland, 7. Greenville, 8. Darlington, 9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 10. Blue Ridge.

3A

1. Bishop England, 2. Manning, 3. Marion, 4. Swansea, 5. Camden, 6. Emerald, 7. Union County, 8. Clinton, 9. Dillon, 10. Seneca.

2A

1. Christ Church, 2. East Clarendon, 3. Mullins, 4. North Charleston, 5. Burke, 6. Barnwell, 7. Andrew Jackson, 8. Saluda, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. Lee Central.

1A

1. Scotts Branch, 2. High Pointe, 3. McCormick, 4. Timmonsville, 5. Military Magnet, 6. North, 7. Blackville-Hilda, 8. Estill, 9. Wagener-Salley, 10. Creek Bridge.