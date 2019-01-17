SC’s best high school volleyball player is from Nation Ford. And she’s just a junior

Honors keep coming to Nation Ford volleyball player Sophie Fischer about as fast as the kills she smashes into her opponents’ side of the court.

Fischer recently collected two big honors, one at the state level and one at the national level. A junior for the Falcons’ volleyball team who guided them to a 46-7-1 record and the school’s first 5A state title, Fischer was named Gatorade state volleyball player of the year for 2018-2019.

The 6-foot-5 outside hitter and middle blocker, who has already verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, was up against several other players from around the state for the award.

“I was excited,” she said. “I wasn’t that confident I would get it.”

For her junior season, Fischer stats jump off the page as she recorded 618 kills, 345 digs, 65 aces and 51 blocks. She was Region 3 player of the year and was named as an All-American for PrepVolleyball.com, which also named her as one of the top 50 juniors in the entire country.

“It is a really good feeling, especially knowing all the things we have worked on the past couple of years,” she said.

Fischer, who has a 3.45 GPA, is now up for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, to be announced later this month. She said the recent honors don’t change her plans going forward and that she will still be trying out for some national teams come this summer. When she isn’t smashing volleyballs in practice or games, she is helping other players learn the game by volunteering her time to youth volleyball programs.

For Fischer, volleyball has become more than a sport. It has allowed her to grow as a person, she said.

“It has taught me to balance my time and manage it better,” she said. “It has taught me to be a better friend on and off the court. My social skills and being an athlete at the same time has taught me to be better at both of them.”

Fischer should go down as the best volleyball player to ever come through Nation Ford by the time she graduates. In her three yeras with the Falcons, she already has 1,361 career kills, 650 career digs, 209 career blocks and 116 career aces in three seasons. Her skills on the court garnered recruiting attention from top volleyball schools like the University of Florida.

Fischer could be the first player at Nation Ford to reach the 2,000 career kill mark, a very tough milestone to reach according to Falcons’ head coach Carrie Christian.

“She is breaking all kinds of records,” Christian said.

Fischer credits Christian with pushing her to get to where she is today.

“Carrie is the one who has taught me everything,” she said. “She does way more than her job expectations expect her to do.

Christian said the accolades Fischer got are well deserved and have been a long time coming.

“She deserves this,” Christian said. “This kid has not been noticed as much as she should have. She is finally getting the recognition she deserves.”

Fischer said she is optimistic that Nation Ford will be able to repeat as volleyball state champions her senior season next year.

“I think we will be real good next year,” she said. “I feel like we can repeat. Wando will still be good next year and Lexington will be really good. A couple teams in our conference will be a lot better than last year, but I think we can still do it.”

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM