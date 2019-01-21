Coldest days drive Rock Hill homeless residents to shelters. Here’s how you can help.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Monday brought Rock Hill the coldest recorded or predicted low temperatures of the past two months.

The low for Monday was 19 degrees, according to accuweather.com.

The second lowest predicted or recorded temperature in December 2018 and January 2019 will fall in the same week, accuweather predicted. Friday could see a low of 21 degrees.





Richard Murr, chairperson of the Bethel Men’s Warming Center, said December and January are typically busy months. Murr said the shelter is housing about 50-55 men at night, at Bethel United Methodist Church and at two overflow locations.

“It’s kind of hectic in our world,” Murr said. “The cold does drive it up some. January is historically a high month.”

Executive Director of the Renew Our Community center Bruce McKagan said there seems to be an increase in the homeless population over the years. He said there are shelters for both men and women at night, but many people come to ROC for a place to stay out of the cold during the day.

“We are packed during the day, because it’s cold,” McKagan said. “We’re kind of busting at the seams.”

McKagan said the center is excited for the “ROC ‘n’ Roll Evening with the Stars” concert in York Thursday, which will benefit ROC. The concert boasts bassist and founding member of Guns N’ Roses — and McKagan’s brother — Duff McKagan, along with Tommy DeCarlo of Poston, Parthenon Hux of the Orchestra and ELO Part II, and Gary Greene of Hootie and the Blowfish.

Murr said community members can help the Bethel Warming Center by volunteering for meals, and donating cots, bath towels, hand towels and wash cloths.