Latest News

Coldest days drive Rock Hill homeless residents to shelters. Here’s how you can help.

By Hannah Smoot

January 21, 2019 12:27 PM

Clients line up in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in Rock Hill in 2018 to receive free blankets and gloves.
Clients line up in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in Rock Hill in 2018 to receive free blankets and gloves. Stephanie Marks Martell RockHill
Clients line up in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in Rock Hill in 2018 to receive free blankets and gloves. Stephanie Marks Martell RockHill
Rock Hill

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Monday brought Rock Hill the coldest recorded or predicted low temperatures of the past two months.

The low for Monday was 19 degrees, according to accuweather.com.

The second lowest predicted or recorded temperature in December 2018 and January 2019 will fall in the same week, accuweather predicted. Friday could see a low of 21 degrees.

Richard Murr, chairperson of the Bethel Men’s Warming Center, said December and January are typically busy months. Murr said the shelter is housing about 50-55 men at night, at Bethel United Methodist Church and at two overflow locations.

“It’s kind of hectic in our world,” Murr said. “The cold does drive it up some. January is historically a high month.”

Executive Director of the Renew Our Community center Bruce McKagan said there seems to be an increase in the homeless population over the years. He said there are shelters for both men and women at night, but many people come to ROC for a place to stay out of the cold during the day.

“We are packed during the day, because it’s cold,” McKagan said. “We’re kind of busting at the seams.”

McKagan said the center is excited for the “ROC ‘n’ Roll Evening with the Stars” concert in York Thursday, which will benefit ROC. The concert boasts bassist and founding member of Guns N’ Roses — and McKagan’s brother — Duff McKagan, along with Tommy DeCarlo of Poston, Parthenon Hux of the Orchestra and ELO Part II, and Gary Greene of Hootie and the Blowfish.

Murr said community members can help the Bethel Warming Center by volunteering for meals, and donating cots, bath towels, hand towels and wash cloths.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

business

politics-government

business

Hannah Smoot

Hannah Smoot reports on money and power for The Herald, covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She has been a reporter at The Herald since June 2017. Contact Hannah at 803-329-4068, hgsmoot@heraldonline.com or follow her on Twitter @hgsmoot.

  Comments  