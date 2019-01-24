Latest News

SC House speaker unveils 84-page bill to fix education. Here’s what’s included

By Maayan Schechter

January 24, 2019 10:08 AM

Gov. McMaster calls for teacher pay raises and more

Here's what Gov. Henry McMaster said about education in his 2019 State of the State address.
Here's what Gov. Henry McMaster said about education in his 2019 State of the State address.
COLUMBIA, SC

Almost a year after hundreds of South Carolina’s public-school teachers rallied outside the State House for higher wages, the General Assembly could be poised to spend upwards of $270 million to increase their pay.

Lawmakers also could force consolidation of school districts that have less than 1,000 students. That would affect 13 of South Carolina’s 81 school districts.

In his 84-page policy proposal, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, will ask his colleagues this year to raise the starting pay for new teachers to $35,000 — up from $32,000 — and spend millions more to raise teacher salaries by at least 5 percent this year and another 5 percent next year.

Lucas told The State he expects to file the bill Thursday after briefing the House Democratic Caucus this morning.

Maayan Schechter

