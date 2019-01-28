Man led York County cops on chase up to 120 mph with runaway child in car, police say

A Rock Hill man led York County deputies on a chase that reached speeds of up to 120 mph with a runaway child in the car, police said.

Aldarius Octavius Chisholm, 20, was caught after police ended the pursuit Sunday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Chisholm is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, child endangerment in a vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting arrest, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff;’s office.

Deputies were following up on a report of a runaway juvenile around 9 a.m. Sunday, when they spotted a suspect, later determined to be Chisholm, with the child in the car’s passenger seat, according to a police report. Chisholm evaded an attempted block by two sheriff’s office patrol cars and sped off, deputies said.

Police pursued Chisholm down Twin Lakes Road. Chisholm then sped west on S.C. 161, also called Celanese Road, toward York.

Chisholm was going around 90 mph before he went through the intersection of Celanese Road and Bryant Boulevard, near the Rock Hill/York County Airport, the report stated.

“At that time, the suspect appeared to be jerking the steering wheel back and forth, causing the vehicle to shake,” the report stated.

Chisholm was driving at times in the emergency center lane of S.C. 161, police said. The speed of the chase was over 100 mph and pushing 120 mph when a sheriff’s office supervisor decided to end the pursuit, the report stated.

Police later went back to the scene where the juvenile had been reported as a runaway and found Chisholm there, deputies said.

Chisholm attempted to run from deputies, but was caught, police said. Chisholm fought with deputies before he was taken into custody, according to police documents.

No injuries were reported.

Chisholm remains in the York County jail on charges that include an outstanding arrest warrant from the Rock Hill Police Department.