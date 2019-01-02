2 York officers hurt, 4 charged in new year’s knife fight, drug, shoplifting incident

Two police officers were hurt in a New Year’s Day fight at a York County Walmart store with a shoplifting suspect who was armed with a knife, police said.

One of the York Police Department officers who was injured in the scuffle, Sgt. Kyle Cummings, was shot in January 2018 during a domestic violence incident that ended in the death of another officer.

Lance Cpl. Robert Foster was the second officer hurt in Tuesday’s incident, which happened as police were trying to subdue armed suspect Jacob Peter Hoskins, police said.

“Both officer Foster and Sgt. Cummings sustained injuries while attempting to take Hoskins into custody,” a police incident report stated.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Police did not say that the officers’ injuries were serious.

Cummings, one of the officers hurt Tuesday, went back to work weeks after after he was shot in January 2018. York County Sheriff’s office Det. Mike Doty was killed and two more sheriff officers, Randy Clinton and Buddy Brown, were wounded in the same shooting.

Krystle Lauren Vinson, 36, one of the suspects arrested on drug charges Tuesday, was out on bond from a December arrest In the December incident, she faces felony child neglect and drugs after she was accused of leaving drugs and needles near her 3-year-old child.

The Tuesday incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Walmart on East Liberty Street in York, said Capt. Brian Trail of the York Police Department.

Police were called to the store for a report of two suspects tearing out the rear seats of a vehicle in the parking lot, Trail said.

The two suspects were detained after police found heroin, meth, a needle and other drug paraphernalia, according to an incident report.

Police also found several new items from the store in the car, including tools, tool bags and boxes and a chainsaw, officers said.

Inside the store, officers chased a third suspect, identified as Hoskins, who fell outside in the parking lot.

Hoskins, whom police said was armed with a knife, fought with officers before he was taken into custody, police said.

Police said they found 18 grams of meth on Hoskins.

Hoskins, 31, of York, is charged with trafficking cocaine, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, two other drug charges and criminal conspiracy, according to police and jail records.

Johnathan Shane Estes, 37, one of the two suspects found in the parking lot, faces three drug charges and conspiracy, records show.





Kerman Eugene Rowe, the second parking lot suspect, is charged with three drug felonies, police said.

Vinson, the fourth suspect, also faces three drug felonies, jail and police records show. She was arrested Dec. 7 by Clover police after being found with meth near her child, police said. The child tested positive for meth, police said.

Vinson was also out on bond from a previous shoplifting case.