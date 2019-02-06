Former York Co. jail worker hit vulnerable brother in head with belt, SC police say

A former York County jailer is an inmate in the detention center where she used to work after being charged with abusing her elderly brother, police said.
Patricia Elizabeth Brookhart, 67, of Fort Mill, was arrested Wednesday on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
Brookhart is accused of hitting her brother in the head with a belt while she was his primary caregiver, Tolson said.
Deputies were told of the accusation in October, after S.C. Department of Social Services agents made the complaint.
“These allegations are disheartening and disturbing and certainly do not reflect the character and integrity required of and displayed by the many faithful employees of the York County Sheriff’s Office,” Tolson said in a statement.
Brookhart was suspended by Tolson the day of the allegations, and resigned a few days later.
Tolson asked the State Law Enforcement Divison to investigate. SLED served arrest warrants on Brookhart Wednesday.
Brookhart will face a judge for a bond hearing Wednesday.
