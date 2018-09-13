He was an officer at York County jail. Now he’s behind bars there for sex with inmate

A former York County Sheriff’s office jailer who is accused of having sex with a female inmate while on duty inside the jail was arrested Thursday.

Brandon Anthony Hay, 24, was charged with misconduct in office, York County jail records show.

Hay was charged by agents with South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division after York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson asked for SLED to investigate.

Hay was hired in February 2017. He was fired last week after Tolson was told of the allegations about sex with a woman who was incarcerated.

“I will not tolerate this type of conduct by any member of this agency,” Tolson said in a statement. “This officer’s behavior does not reflect the good work of the detention officers and Employees of the York County Sheriff’s Office.”

SHARE COPY LINK

Six York County deputies faced discipline or resigned after a sex scandal in 2017. Two other officers from Clover and Fort Mill were arrested earlier this year.