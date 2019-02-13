HS roundup: Rock Hill and Lancaster start golf season No. 1 + hoops playoff results

Nation Ford 63, Greenwood 21





The Nation Ford Falcons ripped Greenwood 63-21 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Nation Ford.

The Falcons led 32-11 at halftime en route to the one-sided win. Kelci Adams led the Falcons with 20 points.

Nation Ford improved to 22-5 on the year and will host T. L. Hanna in the second round on Friday night.





Clover 58, Boiling Springs 39





The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Boiling Springs 58-39 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Clover.

The Blue Eagles pulled away down the stretch for the victory. They closed the first round contest with a 14-2 run.





Aylesha Wade led the way for Clover with 18 points. Tiona Walls joined her in double figures with 16. The Blue Eagles improved to 20-7 on the year and will travel to Woodmont for second round play on Friday night.

Sumter 54, Rock Hill 13

Fourth-ranked Sumter routed the Rock Hill Bearcats 54-13 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Sumter.

Sumter led 8-3 after one period and 23-3 at halftime. They coasted from there for the first round win. Rock Hill ends its season with a record of 14-13.

South Pointe 82, Crestwood 39

The South Pointe Stallions blistered Crestwood 82-39 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at South Pointe.

The Stallions improved to 24-4 on the year. They will be on the road to take on Blue Ridge in second round action Friday night.





Lower Richland 55, Lancaster 24





Lower Richland blasted the Lancaster Bruins 55-24 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at Lower Richland. The loss ends Lancaster’s season with a record of 8-13.

Seneca 59, Indian Land 21





Seneca defeated the Indian Land Warriors 59-21 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs at Seneca Monday night. The loss ended the Warriors season with a record of 2-21.

Coaches announce final regular season polls





The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its final regular polls and three local teams are on the list. South Pointe is fifth in 4A, while Nation Ford and Clover are listed in 5A.

5A - 1. Goose Creek, 2. Woodmont, 3. Spring Valley, 4. Sumter, 5. Fort Dorchester, 6. Dorman, 7. Lexington, 8. Nation Ford, 9. T. L. Hanna, 10. Clover.





4A- 1. North Augusta, 2. Westwood, 3. Lower Richland, 4. Wilson, 5. South Pointe, 6. North Myrtle Beach, 7. Myrtle Beach, 8. Airport, 9. Greenville, 10. Orangeburg-Wilkinson.





3A - 1. Bishop England, 2. Swansea, 3. Emerald, 4. Dillon, 5. Seneca, 6. Keenan, 7. Southside, 8. Marion, 9. Manning, 10. May River.





2A - 1. Christ Church, 2. East Clarendon, 3. Woodland, 4. Lee Central, 5. Mullins, 6. Saluda, 7. Andrew Jackson, 8. Landrum, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. Burke.





1A - 1. Scott’s Branch, 2. High Point Academy, 3. McCormick, 4. Timmonsville, 5. Estill, 6. Military Magnet, 7. North, 8. Blackville-Hilda, 9. Lake View, 10. Wagener-Salley.





