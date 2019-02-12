York Cougars’ new head football coach has intimate familiarity with the town, county

Dr. Dean Boyd just assumed he would coach 40-plus years at Marlboro County and then retire.

But when the York Comprehensive High School head football coaching position opened up suddenly, Boyd was moved to act.

The York native and Winthrop University graduate applied, and his hiring was confirmed Tuesday night at the school district’s board of trustees meeting. Boyd met his new players at York on Wednesday.





“We are extremely excited to welcome Dean Boyd back to York where his football career began,” said York athletic director Joey Moore.

The 53-year old Boyd was part of the York graduating class that picked the Cougar as the school’s mascot. His wife, Leigh, is also a York native and Boyd can’t walk through the hallways at York Comprehensive High School without seeing some of their childhood friends.

He’s thrilled that he’ll get to coach the South Carolina Shrine Bowl squad in 2019 representing his hometown and alma mater.

“That means a lot to me,” Boyd said Wednesday morning. “And I get to go for 300 wins, which I’m a long ways away, but that’s a goal. And those are things that I might do in a York hat. And that’d mean a lot to me.”

According to SCFootballHistory.com, he began his head coaching career in 1994 at Williston-Elko, spending three years there before taking the Marlboro County job in 1997. He won two state titles (15-0 seasons in 1998 and 2001), and reached the state semifinals seven times during 22 years in charge of Marlboro’s program. Boyd has 212 career wins.

Boyd replaces Bobby Carroll, who spent the last eight seasons in charge of his prep alma mater. Carroll led the Cougars to the 2014 4A Division II state title game and finished his stretch with a 70-29 record. Boyd resigned his position at Marlboro County Tuesday, and informed his players that he was taking a new job, news first reported by Myrtle Beach’s ABC 15.

He plans to interview coaches on the current staff at York this week. Boyd said he has an agreement with Marlboro County that he will be released from his contract there as soon as the school has a new head coach. For now, he’s going back and forth between his mother-in law’s house in York and his family’s home in Bennettsville.

Boyd’s older brother, Steve, served over 20 years as York’s football coach and/or athletic director, before retiring in 2017. Another brother, J.R., coached Lamar for two successful stints and also coached York for two seasons in the early 1990s. Dean Boyd is 10 years younger than Steve and 16 years younger than J.R., and he said that age distance and his brothers’ trail-blazing has given him valuable insight about life and coaching football.

Few in Marlboro could begrudge Boyd for grabbing the chance to return home. Boyd’s former Marlboro standout, Tymere Zimmerman, who is now the head coach at Lower Richland High School, posted a testament to Boyd on social media Wednesday morning.

“Thank you for sending coach Woodberry to my house to get me. That day I came to practice and you said I want you to play football changed my life forever.”

He went on to write, “It hurt me to write this not because you leaving, but because of the impact you had on Marlboro County! I love you and I look forward to your success at York!”

Asked about Zimmerman’s message on Wednesday morning, Boyd paused.





“When I leave, or finally end my career, I want the people of York to feel like the people of Marlboro do,” he said.