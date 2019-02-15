HS roundup: Nation Ford Falcon named the state’s best 5A boys’ basketball player

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has announced its All-State teams and six area players were chosen.





Zeb Graham of Nation Ford was named the 5A player of the year and headlined that 16-player team. Graham, who has college scholarship offers from Hampton, Presbyterian and USC Upstate, was The Herald’s All-Area player of the year last season. Jacobi Wright of Fort Mill joined him on the 5A unit.

Lewisville’s duo of Demetric Hardin and Maurice Grant were tabbed for the 2A team. Kelton Talford and D. J. Adams, both of Great Falls, were selected for the 1A group.

Aylesha Wade of Clover and Elliona Moulds of Nation Ford were named to the 5A girls’ All-State team, while Jamia Blake of South Pointe was tabbed for the 4A unit.

Great Falls 86, Dixie 52

The top-ranked Great Falls Red Devils defeated Dixie 86-52 in the second round of the 1A playoffs Friday night at Great Falls.

Former Great Falls star and current NBA player Torrey Craig was in the stands as the Red Devils took command early, jumping out to an 11-6 lead midway through the opening quarter. Kelton Talford got seven quick points and when the first quarter was complete, Great Falls was in front 22-14.

The Red Devils turned up the defensive pressure in the second period. Their press produced turnovers and easy transition baskets, which resulted in an 11-0 run and a 33-13 cushion midway through the quarter. When halftime rolled around Great Falls, with Talford’s 16 points leading the way, was in front 45-25.

After a solid third quarter, the Red Devils led 66-40. When the clock reached the four minute mark in the fourth period, Great Falls’ lead was 81-49, and coach Jimmy Duncan emptied his bench.

Great Falls improved to 18-3 on the year and will host Denmark-Olar on Tuesday night at 7 p.m in the third round of the state playoffs.

Chester 56, Newberry 52

The Chester Cyclones held off a late rally and edged Newberry 56-52 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Friday night at Newberry.

The Cyclones led 22-20 at halftime and built the advantage to 44-30 after three periods. Newberry rallied in the final eight minutes, but Chester hung on down the stretch for the victory.

Chester improved to 11-10 on the year with the huge road victory. The Cyclones will play at Seneca in the third round of play Tuesday night.

Nation Ford 55, J. L. Mann 40

The Nation Ford Falcons topped J. L. Mann 55-40 in the first round of 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Nation Ford.

The Falcons led 9-6 after one period and increased it to 25-17 at halftime. When the third quarter was over they led 40-29. Nation Ford outscored J. L. Mann 15-11 in the final eight minutes to complete the win.

Zeb Graham led the Falcons with 15 points. Shaman Alston and Malik Bryant joined him in double digits with 10 points each.

The Falcons are now 23-4 overall on the year and will host Wade Hampton at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the second round of play.

Northwestern 69, Boiling Springs 50

The Northwestern Trojans pulled away in the final quarter and defeated Boiling Springs 69-50 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Northwestern.

The contest was close for the first three quarters with the Trojans leading 43-35 at the end of the third period. They took advantage of some hot shooting and outscored Boiling Springs 26-15 in the final eight minutes to claim the win.

Zay Martin led Northwestern with 24 points. Zuric Harvey added 14 points to the winning effort.

Northwestern improved to 21-5 overall and will be at home to take on Spartanburg in the second round of action at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Irmo 62, Fort Mill 44

Irmo toppled the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 62-44 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Irmo.

Irmo led 9-5 after one period and 35-21 at halftime. Fort Mill rallied and cut the deficit to 43-35 after three quarters, but Irmo regrouped and pulled away down the stretch to pick up the win.

Jacobi Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points. Will Ross joined him in double figures with 12 points. The loss ended the season for Fort Mill with a record of 20-6.

South Pointe 55, Eastside 40

The South Pointe Stallions topped Eastside 55-40 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Wednesday night at South Pointe.

The Stallions established a 30-17 lead at halftime and were in front 41-26 when the third quarter was over. South Pointe improved to 10-15 on the year and will play at Wren on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the second round.

A. C. Flora 66, Lancaster 37

A. C. Flora pulled away in the final quarter and toppled the Lancaster Bruins 66-37 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Wednesday night at A. C. Flora.

A. C. Flora led 12-7 after one quarter and 27-19 at intermission. When the third period was over, they were in front 41-32. A. C. Flora turned it up a notch in the final eight minutes and outscored Lancaster 25-5 to pull away for the victory. The loss ended the Bruins’ season with a record of 8-14.

Abbeville 78, Lewisville 68

Abbeville knocked off the Lewisville Lions 78-68 in the opening round of the 2A playoffs Wednesday night at Abbeville.

Abbeville led 24-16 after one period and 39-27 at halftime. They were in front 59-49 when the third quarter was in the books, and they hung on in the fourth session to pick up the win. The loss ends the season for the Lions with a record of 16-11.

Jackson selected for Carolinas Classic All-Star game

Clover head coach Bailey Jackson has been chosen as an assistant coach for the South Carolina team in the upcoming Carolinas Classic All-Star game on March 23.

The contest will pit the top seniors in South Carolina against the best from North Carolina. The game will take place at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Nation Ford 58, T. L. Hanna 46

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled T. L. Hanna 58-46 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Nation Ford.

Elliona Moulds led the Nation Ford attack with 19 points. The Falcons improved to 23-5 on the year and will host Spring Valley on Monday night in the third round.

Woodmont 61, Clover 38

Woodmont defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 61-38 in the second round of the 5A playoffs at Woodmont Friday night.

Woodmont took a 14-6 lead after one period, and after scoring 19 points in the second quarter, they had a 33-14 cushion at halftime. When the third stanza was over, Woodmont led 46-24, and they cruised from there for the victory. The loss ended the Blue Eagles’ season with a record of 20-8.

South Pointe 68, Blue Ridge 44

The South Pointe Stallions topped Blue Ridge 68-44 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Friday night at Blue Ridge.

The Stallions improved to 25-4 overall and host region rival Ridge View on Monday night in the third round.