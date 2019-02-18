‘Committed to improving education’: Chester school board member Patricia Hampton dies

The vice-chair of the Chester County school board has died, officials said.

Patricia Hampton, 61, passed away early Monday, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner. Hampton had been in hospice care, Tinker said.

Hampton had been on the school board for more than two years after she was elected in November 2016, according to the Chester County School District. She was a teacher in Chester County before joining the school board, school officials said.

The school district released a statement Monday morning praising Hampton’s decades of service to students and the Chester community.

“Chester County School District staff, friends and family are saddened by the passing of Board Member Mrs. Patricia Hampton,” the statement said. “Mrs. Hampton joined Chester County School District’s Board of Trustees in 2017 and was currently still serving as an active board member and vice-chair of the board. Mrs. Hampton was deeply committed to improving the education of the students of Chester County first as a teacher and most recently as a board of education member. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Hampton’s family. Mrs. Hampton will be greatly missed.”

No details on services have been released.

It is unclear when South Carolina and Chester County elections officials will hold a special election to fill Hampton’s seat on the board.

