Lancaster man sentenced to 7 years for second violent attack on the same woman

A Lancaster man who assaulted the same woman, first in North Carolina then in South Carolina, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for domestic violence.

William Minscher, 30, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County court Friday after his arrest in 2018. Minscher beat the same woman he had been on probation for assaulting in Union County, North Carolina, prosecutors said.

The victim was found at the emergency room at Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster in February 2018 by police. Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman described the incident as a “vicious assault.”

Sixth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Henry McMaster Jr., son of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, prosecuted Minscher. Newman said the seven-year sentence handed down by visiting Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning shows that domestic violence, especially by repeat offenders, will not be tolerated in South Carolina.





“The severity of Minscher’s prison sentence reflects the seriousness which the solicitor’s office and law enforcement take concerning domestic violence in this community and state,” Newman said.

Minscher also is on probation from New York state after convictions for attempted murder and assault for which he served a six-year sentence, according to online court records.



