Rock Hill armed robber out of jail a month kidnapped man, stole money, police say

A Rock Hill man, out of jail for just over a month, has been arrested for a Valentine’s Day armed robbery and kidnapping outside a convenience store, police said.

Dakova Amaryllis Shannon, 46, was found a week after the crime by members of the Rock Hill Police Department violent crimes unit, said Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Shannon is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and illegal sale of a gun.

The crimes started around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Quik Trip store at South Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard, police said.

The victim told officers he was approached by a stranger outside the store who asked for a ride.

When the victim said no, the suspect opened the door of the victim’s Dodge pickup truck, got in and forced the victim to drive to an ATM on Cherry Road.

During the ride, the suspect opened his jacket to show that he was armed with a handgun, police said.

The victim told officers he got money out of the ATM and gave the suspect $60.

The suspect then demanded to be dropped at the Rock Hill Post office on Wilson Street, a block from downtown and the Rock Hill Police Department.

Detectives later determined that Shannon was the suspect, Bollinger said.

Shannon spent two stretches in the York County jail in 2018, records show. He pleaded guilty in late December on a charge of swindling, for which he received a 60-day sentence of time served in the jail since October, according to court records.

In July 2018, Shannon spent 30 days in jail on a larceny charge. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to time served.

In 2012, Shannon was sentenced to five years in a South Carolina prison for a York County burglary, records show.

Shannon is being held at the Rock Hill jail pending a bond hearing.