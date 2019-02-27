Latest News

Charge dismissed against Rock Hill woman, prosecutors say

By Andrew Dys

February 27, 2019 01:56 PM

Rock Hill, SC

An attempted murder charge against a Rock Hill woman arrested earlier this month has been dismissed, according to her lawyer, prosecutors and court records.

The case against Jessika Nichole Dixon, 19, arrested Feb. 11 after a vehicle incident, will not be prosecuted, said Jessica Holland, 16th Circuit senior assistant solicitor.

“The victim’s version of events to prosecutors was different than what was initially stated to law enforcement, therefore the solicitor’s office made a decision to dismiss the charge,” Holland said.

Dixon’s lawyer, Montrio Belton, said he is pleased the charge was dropped after a review of the case.

“I am glad that after our office took an initial look at it, the solicitor’s office took a look at it and made the decision to dismiss the charges against this young lady,” Belton said.

