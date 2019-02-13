Crime

Rock Hill woman tries to run over boyfriend with car, police say

By Andrew Dys

February 13, 2019 08:14 AM

Rock Hill, SC

A teenage Rock Hill woman tried to run over her boyfriend with a car because he was cheating, police said.

Jessika Nichole Dixon, 19, is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to kill her boyfriend.

Dixon is accused of driving off Wilson Street in Rock Hill and through a yard on Monday in an attempt to hit the victim, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

“The suspect tried to hit the victim with the car,” Bollinger said.

Police received calls about the incident and responded to Wilson Street just east of downtown. Callers said a brown Nissan was chasing a man down Wilson Street, according to an incident report. A witness told police she saw the car drive off the road near a truck driving school and through an adjacent yard, police said.

The witness told police the man ran behind a fence to avoid getting hit by the car, police said.

The man, who was not identified by police and was not hurt, told police Dixon followed him and tried to run him over.

The man asked police not to charge Dixon, the report stated.

Officers stopped Dixon on Roddey Street, police said.

Dixon told police the boyfriend took a phone call from another girl and then she and the boyfriend began arguing, officers said. She told police she was following him and trying to get him to get into the car.

Dixon is being held at the York County jail without bond.

Andrew Dys

