High school roundup: which local boys’ soccer teams are nationally ranked?

Clover, Nation Ford ranked in USA Today poll

The Clover Blue Eagles and the Nation Ford Falcons are listed in the Top 20 in the nation in the first USA Today boys’ soccer poll of the 2019 season.

The Blue Eagles are ranked seventh, while the Falcons are listed 16th. Clover is 6-0 on the year, while Nation Ford is 4-1. The Falcons’ only loss was a 1-0 setback against Clover. Two other Palmetto State teams are also included in the opening poll of the year. Dutch Fork is second and Wando is 10th.

Indian Land 6, Lancaster 3

The Indian took a 3-1 lead at halftime and topped the Lancaster Bruins 6-3 in a non-region match at Indian Land Thursday night.

Indian Land is 1-3 on the year, while Lancaster is 1-1 overall.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clover wins twice

The Clover Blue Eagles won a pair of matches against Greenville and Mauldin earlier in the week.

The Blue Eagles topped Mauldin 4-2 in a non-region match at Mauldin Wednesday night. They followed with a 6-0 win in a non-region contest against Greenville at home on Thursday night.

In the win against Mauldin Alondra Nieves led the way with two goals, and Annie Thomas and Breanna McCombs added one each. In the Greenville contest, early goals by Nieves and Angelica Castro gave the Blue Eagles a quick 2-0 cushion, and they cruised from there for the victory.

Clover improved to 4-0-1 on the year.

Fort Mill 3, Providence Day 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled Providence Day 3-0 in a non-region contest at Providence Day Wednesday night.

Caroline Teal, Katie Philips, and Maddy Reading scored the goals for the Yellow Jackets as they improved to 3-0-2 on the year.

South Mecklenburg 5, Indian Land 0

South Mecklenburg defeated the Indian Land Warriors 5-0 in a non-region match at South Mecklenburg Wednesday night.

Indian Land is 0-4 on the year.

BASEBALL

Fort Mill 10, Richland Northeast 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets routed Richland Northeast 10-0 in the third round of the Carolina Ale House Tournament Thursday night at Dreher.

The Yellow Jackets made the most of only five hits, and they took full advantage of three RNE errors.

Fort Mill broke the game open early by scoring three runs in the second inning and tacking on six more in the third frame.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with one hit and three RBI. Brayden Kurtz and Charles Miles combined to toss the shutout for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 on the season.

Clover 6, Spartanburg 5

The Clover Blue Eagles edged Spartanburg 6-5 to win the Hub City Championship Wednesday night at Duncan Park in Spartanburg.

The Blue Eagles, who won the top spot in their division the night before against Broome, got eight hits and commited only one error.

Clover scored twice in the top of the third, but Spartanburg tallied three times in the bottom of the frame for a 3-2 lead. The teams traded two run rallies in the fifth, and Spartanburg was in front 5-4.

The Blue Eagles scored twice in the top of the sixth for a 6-5 lead and hung on for the victory.

Jake Hylinsky led Clover with two hits and one RBI. Hunter Fryzowicz added a pair of hits, while William Van Scoyoc got one hit and drove in three runs.

The Blue Eagles are 4-0 on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 5, Charlotte Latin 3

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped Charlotte Latin 5-3 in a non-region contest at Fort Mill Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 on the year.

Byrnes 19, Clover 17

Byrnes nipped the Clover Blue Eagles 19-17 in a non-region contest at Byrnes Wednesday night.

Clover is now 1-2 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Clover 21, Byrnes 0

The Clover Blue Eagles routed Byrnes 21-0 in a non-region contest at Clover Wednesday night.

The Blue Eagles are 2-0-1 on the year.

J. L. Mann 14, Fort Mill 12

J. L. Mann edged the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 14-12 in a non-region game at J. L. Mann Wednesday night.

Fort Mill is 0-1 on the year.