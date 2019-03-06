Latest News

Chester man punched his pregnant girlfriend. He did not get probation this time

By Andrew Dys

March 06, 2019 04:51 PM

Chester, SC

A Chester man with two past domestic violence convictions was sent to prison Wednesday after a jury convicted him of punching his pregnant girlfriend, according to prosecutors and court records.

Antwain Sutton, 29, was convicted of second degree domestic violence, said prosecutors John J. Johnson and Candice Lively of the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Sutton to three years in prison.

In March of 2018, Sutton punched and slapped the victim who was at the time Sutton’s live-in girlfriend, prosecutors said. The victim was eight months pregnant with the couple’s unborn son, prosecutors said.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office investigated and charged Sutton with domestic violence.

Sutton has two previous convictions for domestic violence in South Carolina, according to prosecutors. He was on probation from an unrelated York County conviction at the time of the March incident, prosecutors said.

