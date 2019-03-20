Lake Wylie lakefront home on fire, Charlotte fire boat, York Co. departments on scene

Multiple fire departments from South Carolina and North Carolina are battling a house fire at a lakefront home in Lake Wylie, officials said Wednesday evening.

The fire is on Carroll Cove on the South Carolina side of the lake, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. Wednesday. It remains unclear if there have been any injuries.

The Charlotte Fire Department sent its fire suppression boat to fight the fire from the water, Haynes said. Steele Creek volunteer firefighters from the North Carolina side are also on scene at the waterfront house.

The fire is in the Bethel Fire District in South Carolina. From York County, firefighters from Bethel and Clover also are working at the scene, according to police and fire officials.

No other details have been released.

The major fire is the second in two days in York County. On Tuesday a family in Catawba was able to escape with minor injuries to two people when their home near the Catawba River was destroyed by a blaze that officials said was electrical.

