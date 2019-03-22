Charlotte man claimed bomb would kill, demanded money at Rock Hill bank, police say

A York County bomb squad was dispatched to a Rock Hill bank after a man said he a bomb that would kill everyone in the building, police said.

Latavian Kitrell Rorie, 33, of Charlotte was charged with making a bomb threat and attempted armed robbery, Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the BB&T branch on Herlong Avenue.

In arrest warrants, police say Rorie handed a teller a note saying he had a bomb, then demanded money and attempted to steal money from a teller.

Rorie also told four bank employees that the bomb would kill everyone in the bank, arrest warrants state.

Patrol officers and the police department bomb squad responded. No bomb was found, Bollinger said.

Police searched Rorie’s car parked across the street in a church parking lot and did not find any weapons or a bomb, Bollinger said.

No bank employees were injured, Bollinger said.

Warrants for attempted armed robbery and making bomb threats were served Thursday against Rorie. He is being held at the York County jail under a $200,000 bond.



