York County woman inmate threatens to kill officer, blow up jail with bomb, cops say

A York County inmate faces more charges after she threatened to blow up the jail with a bomb, police said.

Brandi Michelle Wade, 41, of Rock Hill was charged Thursday with making bomb threats and threatening the life of a public official, records show. York County detention workers intercepted and seized two threatening letters in the outgoing mail at the jail, said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The letters had language “depicting several acts of violence against various people,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report. Threats were made against Wade’s mother, stepfather and a jail worker, according to Faris and South Carolina court records.

“Wade threatened to use a bomb to blow up the York County Detention Center,” a warrant for her arrest states.

An incident report states Wade told deputies and detectives she would act on the threats if the chance arises.

“Wade stated she was serious about what she wrote, and if given the opportunity would carry out each act depicted in the letters,” the report said.

Police declined to release specifics of what was in the letters. Faris said the threats were investigated and are taken seriously by law enforcement and court officials.

“The threats were made in graphic detail,” Faris said. “The allegations are she threatened to blow up the detention center and kill an officer.”

Wade’s family members were advised of the threats and listed as crime victims, police said. The threatened officer also was listed as a victim.

Wade has been in the county jail pending trial since October on an assault and battery charge. Wade is accused of trying to strangle and choke her mother with a towel, according to an arrest warrant in that case.





She remains in custody under a $28,500 bond on the three charges of making a bomb threat, threatening a public official and assault, jail records show.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said after three police officers were hurt last week that threats and violence against officers will not be tolerated. Suspects will be charged, and his officers should receive the same rights as crime victims as any other citizen, Tolson said.

The bomb and death threats and officer injuries came a year after Deputy Mike Doty was killed and officers Randy Clinton, Buddy Brown and Kyle Cummings were wounded by a domestic violence suspect armed with an assault rifle in January 2018. That shooter, Christian McCall, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder and is serving life in prison.

The sheriff’s office operates the jail and detention officers work for the sheriff. The jail and sheriff’s office are in one of two buildings at the Moss Justice Center in York.

The other building houses the criminal courts, a magistrate court, clerk of court, and offices of judges, prosecutors and public defenders. Hundreds of people work in the buildings and the jail generally has about 400 inmates in custody.