High school roundup: Fort Mill into first place in Region 3-5A after baseball sweep

Fort Mill 14, Rock Hill 6





The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets collected 14 hits and defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 14-6 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night.

The Jackets took a 5-0 lead after one inning, but Rock Hill battled back and led 6-5 after five frames. Fort Mill scored six runs in the sixth for an 11-6 cushion and went on to claim the win, which gave them the series 3-0.

Connor Manco led Fort Mill with three hits. Carson Jones added two hits and drove in three runs, while Kyle Kolas added two hits. Patrick Matthews added a hit and drove in four runs. Luke Banks led the Bearcats with one hit and three RBI.

Brayden Kurtz came on in relief in the fifth inning and picked up the victory.

Fort Mill is 12-1 overall and 5-1 in the region. Rock Hill, which routed Lancaster 12-6 in a non-region game Thursday night, dropped to 7-5 in all games and 1-5 in region action.

Northwestern 4, Clover 0

The Northwestern Trojans made the most of seven hits and got a solid pitching performance to defeat the Clover Blue Eagles 4-0 in a Region 3-5A game at Clover Friday night.

The Trojans took a 2-0 lead after one inning and added single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Wil Joyner led Northwestern with two hits and one RBI. Dustin Noller and Will Dorrell also drove in runs for the Trojans.

Joel Haney was spectacular on the mound. He pitched a complete game and earned the win. He scattered five hits and struck out eight. Northwestern is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. Clover, who won the series 2-1, is 8-4 overall and 2-1 in region action.

Indian Land 12, Camden 2

The Indian Land Warriors pounded out 15 hits and routed Camden 12-2 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Friday night.

The Warriors led 6-2 after four frames. They blew the contest open with a six-run rally in the fifth.

Kyle Raynor led Indian Land with four hits and two RBI, and he pitched a complete to get the win. He scattered three hits and struck out four. Indian Land is 5-7 overall and 3-0 in region play.

York 15, Ridge View 3

The York Cougars ripped Ridge View 15-3 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Friday night.

The Cougars, who got only seven hits, took an 11-0 lead after three innings and never let up.

Anderson Fulk led York with two hits. Ashton Shannon, Nick Clayton, and Max Necklen drove in two runs each for the Cougars.

Dylan Smoak pitched four innings with eight strikeouts and recorded the win.

York is 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Lewisville 3, Chesterfield 2

The Lewisville Lions edged Chesterfield 3-2 in a Region 4-2A contest at Lewisville Friday night.

The Lions took a 3-0 lead after one inning and held off a late Chesterfield rally for the win.

Lewisville is 3-5 in all games and 1-3 in the region.

Fairfield Central 11, Chester 10

Fairfield Central scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh and nipped the Chester Cyclones 11-10 in a Region 4-3A game at Fairfield Central Friday night.

The Cyclones are 2-7 overall and 0-3 in the region.

Richland Northeast 18, Lancaster 2

Richland Northeast routed the Lancaster Bruins 18-2 in a Region 3-4A game at RNE Friday night.

Lancaster is 3-9 in all games and 1-3 in the region.

McBee 15, Great Falls 0

McBee blasted the Great Falls Red Devils 15-0 in a Region 2-A game at McBee Friday night.

The Red Devils are 0-6 in all games and 0-3 in the region.

TRACK AND FIELD

The South Carolina Track Coaches Classic unfolded at Dutch Fork High School on Saturday, and several area athletes turned in outstanding performances.

Morgan Werner of Nation Ford had the best finish of the area competitors in the girls’ division. She won the 1600 meter run in a time of 5:10.73. Jawan Strong of Northwestern had the top finish among area participants in the boys’ division. He was second in the high jump with a mark of six feet six inches.

Girls’ Results (Top 10)

100 - 3. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 12.28, 9. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 12.58; 200 - 3. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 24.50, 4. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 24.75, 9. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 25.69; 400 - 2. Jada Jones (Rock Hill) 57.24, 3. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 58.04, 4. Casey Douglas (South Pointe) 58.49, 800 - 7. Ansley Archuleta (Nation Ford) 2:23.73; 1600 - 1. Morgan Werner (Nation Ford) 5:10.73, 3200 - 3. Morgan Werner (Nation Ford) 11:19.00; 100 Hurdles - 4. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 15.18, 6. Amber Ferguson (Northwestern) 15.55, 8. Emma Johnson (Clover) 15.70, 9. Brooke Ferguson (Northwestern) 15.87; 4x100 Relay - 8. Rock Hill 49.60; 4x400 Relay - 3. Rock Hill 4:08.04, 4. Nation Ford 4:09.40; 4x800 Relay - 4. Fort Mill 10:02.27; High jump - 3. Amber Ferguson (Northwestern) 5-02, 4. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 5-02, 5. Ashya Evans (Fort Mill) 5-00, 7. Destiny Chapman (Clover) 5-00, 8. Brooke Ferguson (Northwestern) 5-00, 9. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 5-00; Long jump - 10. Nyah Marshall (South Pointe) 15-10; Triple jump - 4. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 36-04.50; Pole vault - 5. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 11-00, 7. Ansley Archuleta (Nation Ford) 9-06, Discus - 7. Ann Cromer (Northwestern) 115-06.00, 10. Andrea Barnes (Fort Mill) 106-05.00.

Boys’ Results (Top 10)

200 - 9. Simeon Richardson (Rock Hill) 22.36, 10. Darvae Williams (Rock Hill) 22.38; 400 - 5. Simeon Richardson (Rock Hill) 50.06, 7. Austin Simpkins (Northwestern) 50.60; 800 - 7. Dalton Jones (Fort Mill) 2:02.30; 1600 - 5. Dalton Jones (Fort Mill) 4:32.62, 6. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 4:33.32; 3200 - 9. Mason Thomas (Northwestern) 9:53.94; 110 Hurdles - 4. Dion Livingstone (Rock Hill) 15.50, 5. Melvin Hall (South Pointe) 15.521, 6. Antonio Mann (South Pointe) 15.66, 8. Michael Stinson (Northwestern) 15.96; 400 Hurdles - 10. Reece Peters (Fort Mill) 1:00.47; 4x100 Relay - 7. Northwestern 42.95, 9. Rock Hill 43.12; 4x400 Relay - 4. Rock Hill 3:25.70; 4x800 Relay - 10. Fort Mill 8:30.35; High jump - 2. Jawan Strong (Northwestern) 6-06.00, 7. Channing Ferguson (Northwestern) 6-02.00, 9. Eliel Cuesta (Rock Hill) 6-00.00; Shot put- 4. Isaiah Farmer (Clover) 49-05.00.

SOFTBALL

South Pointe 11, Westwood 1

The South Pointe Stallions defeated Westwood 11-1 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Friday night.

The Stallions scored nine runs in the sixth inning to break the contest open.

Morgan Langley led South Pointe with three hits. Michala Bell added two hits, and Madison Doster, Logan Adkins, and Kayt Houston added one hit each to the winning assault.

Isabella Dunn pitched a one hitter and struck out 10 to earn the win.

The Stallions are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the region.

Chester 18, Fairfield Central 1

The Chester Cyclones blasted Fairfield Central 18-1 in a Region 4-3A game at Fairfield Central Friday night.

The Cyclones are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Lewisville 11, Chesterfield 3

The Lewisville Lions routed Chesterfield in a Region 4-2A game at Lewisville Friday night.

The Lions are 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the region.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill 2, Northwestern 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets erased a 1-0 halftime deficit and edged the Northwestern Trojans 2-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-3 in all games and 2-1 in the region. Northwestern is 3-3-1 overall and 0-2 in region play.

Clover 2, Rock Hill 0

The Clover Blue Eagles scored once in each half and topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 2-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Friday night.

Logan Anderson headed in the first goal, before Ethan Stevenson wrapped up the win with a late penalty kick. Clover is 11-0 in all matches and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 4-3-1 overall and 0-1 in region play.

South Pointe 3, Westwood 1

The South Pointe Stallions broke a 1-1 tie at halftime with a pair of second half goals and defeated Westwood 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Friday night.

The Stallions are 3-5-1 in all matches and 2-2 in region play.

Chester 10, Fairfield Central 0

The Chester Cyclones routed Fairfield Central 10-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Friday night.

The Cyclones are 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the region.

Ridge View 5, York 2

Ridge View took a 4-1 lead at halftime and topped the York Cougars 5-2 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Friday night.

The Cougars are 2-11 overall and 1-3 in region play.

Richland Northeast 5, Lancaster 3

Richland Northeast defeated the Lancaster Bruins 5-3 in a Region 3-4A match at RNE Friday night.

RNE won the match by outscoring the Bruins 3-1 on penalty kicks after the contest ended 2-2 in regulation. Lancaster is 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the region.

Indian Land 5, Camden 2

The Indian Land Warriors took a 3-0 lead at halftime and topped Camden 5-2 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Friday night.

The Warriors are 8-3 in all matches and 3-0 in region play.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clover 6, Rock Hill 0

The Clove Blue Eagles scored three goals in each half and toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Friday night.

The Blue Eagles are 9-1-1 in all matches and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-4 overall and 0-2 in region play.

Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets took a 5-0 lead at intermission and defeated the Northwestern Trojans 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-1-2 overall and 3-1 in the region. Northwestern is 5-5 in all matches and 0-2 in region action.

York 2, Ridge View 1

The York Cougars broke a scoreless tie at halftime and edged Ridge View 2-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Friday night.

The Cougars are 7-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Richland Northeast 4, Lancaster 0

Richland Northeast scored three second half goals to pull away and beat the Lancaster Bruins 4-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Friday night.

The Bruins are 1-6 in all matches and 1-4 in region action.

Westwood 3, South Pointe 1

Westwood took a 1-0 lead at halftime and toppled the South Pointe Stallions 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Friday night.

The Stallions are 3-1 both overall and in region play.

Camden 4, Indian Land 3

Camden nipped the Indian Land Warriors 4-3 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Friday night.

The Warriors are 4-7 overall and 1-1 in the region.

Chester 8, Fairfield Central 0

The Chester Cyclones scored four goals in each half and ripped Fairfield Central 8-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Friday night.

The Cyclones are 2-4 overall and 2-1 in region play.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 18, Wando 12

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets broke a 7-7 tie at halftime and defeated Wando 18-12 in a non-region contest at Wando Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 overall on the year.

Bishop England 20, Nation Ford 3

Bishop England took a 13-2 lead at halftime and toppled the Nation Ford Falcons 20-3 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons are 6-3 overall on the year.

Bishop England 20, Clover 1





Bishop England dominated the Clover Blue Eagles 20-1 in a non-region game at Clover Friday night.

The Blue Eagles are 6-3 overall on the year.