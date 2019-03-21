HS roundup: latest round of Legion hires includes a Moose, 2 former college stars

Legion Collegiate Academy announced four more coaching hires Thursday night, and all four will be familiar to Rock Hill sports fans.

The biggest name of the bunch, locally, is Jimmy “Moose” Wallace. He was head football coach at Northwestern from 1987 through the 2010 season, with a two-year hiatus in 2006 and 2007 mixed in. He also had a six-season run as Lewisville’s head coach and was an assistant at York and Rock Hill.

He’s also a member of the York County Sports Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame, into which he was recently inducted.

Wallace will be Legion Collegiate’s strength and development coach. He joins a football staff that already includes two of his former proteges, former York and South Pointe head coach, Bobby Carroll, who will be Legion’s defensive coordinator, and Strait Herron, the five-time state championship-winning former head coach of South Pointe, who is Legion’s head coach and athletic director.

“I am overly excited about having the opportunity to work with Coach Wallace again,” said Herron. “I have said on many occasions that the two years I spent on his staff in the ‘90’s had a huge impact on the coach I am today. His motivation and genuine love for young peoples’ success will be a huge factor in the success of Legion Athletics.”

Another recognizable local name to join Legion’s athletic department: Alex Martinez. The former Northwestern Trojan standout will head the school’s boys’ and girls’ soccer programs when they begin play in 2020.

“It became apparent during the search process that soccer is very important to Alex,” said Herron. “By just talking to him about his high school, college, and professional careers, his passion and excitement about coaching young people is obvious.”

Martinez is playing professional soccer this spring with the Charlotte Independence, alongside his brother, Enzo. The pair helped Northwestern to a high school soccer national championship in 2009. Alex Martinez went on to star in college soccer at High Point and N.C. State, before embarking on his pro career.

Another college star from South Carolina will lead Legion’s girls’ basketball program. Asia Dozier played for Dawn Staley at South Carolina, the fourth member of her family to hoop for the Gamecocks (brother, P.J., dad, Perry, and uncle, Terry). Dozier was a key part of the Gamecocks’ 2016-17 national championship team, serving as team captain.

“Great hire,” said Staley. “Asia was coach-like when she played here at the University of South Carolina, and I think Legion got a steal in her. I just saw her during the high school championships scouting and getting ahead of her job, and that’s what you want. She’s always thinking. She’s always been a cerebral player. Now she gets to put all those thoughts in her head into a young person, and I’m super proud of her.”

And former Winthrop softball coach Mark Cooke will launch Legion’s softball program. He coached Winthrop’s team for 29 years and was recently inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame. Cooke piled up 851 victories during his lengthy tenure in charge of the Eagles.

“Mark is well known throughout softball circles in the state and has a great following of young players who want to play for him,” said Herron. “He is a great teacher of the sport and cares deeply about young people.”

Legion will open its doors next fall at a temporary site (505 University Drive, Trinity Bible Church). Construction is underway at the permanent location on Mt. Holly Road (Hwy. 901), near the corner of Long Meadow Road.

BASEBALL

Nation Ford wins two

The Nation Ford Falcons won a pair of non-region games on consecutive nights earlier in the week.

On Thursday they defeated the York Cougars 5-3 at York.

The Cougars scored three runs in the third for a 3-0 lead, but the Falcons answered with two in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh to pick up the win.

Jeffery Maidhof led Nation Ford with three hits. Xavier Cumbee added two hits and Tyler Causey got one hit and drove in a pair of runs. Ethan Mitchell led York with two hits.

Magdiel Cotto worked six innings with eight strike outs and recorded the win.

The Falcons toppled the Chester Cyclones 13-1 at Chester Wednesday night.

The Falcons took a 9-0 lead after three innings and cruised from there for the one-sided win. Causey led Nation Ford with a pair of hits and four RBI. Bradley Bott added two hits to the winning attack. Bott tossed four innings with 10 strike outs and picked up the win.

Nation Ford is 7-5 overall. York is 5-4 in all games, while Chester is 2-6 on the year.

Clover 13, Northwestern 1





The Clover Blue Eagles pounded out 13 hits and routed the Northwestern Trojans 13-1 in a Region 3-5A game at Northwestern Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles took an 8-1 lead after three innings and coasted from there for the win to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Kolby Crepeau led Clover with three hits and three RBI Jack Killelea added a pair of hits and drove in four runs. Nathan Hensley pitched a complete game and got the win. He allowed only four hits and struck out two.

Clover is 8-3 overall and 2-0 in the region. Northwestern is 5-4 in all games and 2-3 in region play.

Fort Mill 6, Rock Hill 4

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-4 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.

The Yellow took a 4-0 lead after two innings, but the ‘Cats countered with three runs in the fourth. Fort Mill tacked on a run in the bottom of the frame for a 5-3 cushion. They made it 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth before Rock Hill closed the scoring with a run in the seventh. The win gave Fort Mill a 2-0 lead in the series.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with one hit and three RBI. Willie Lumpkin led Rock Hill with four hits and one run batted in. Luke Banks and Jordan Thurman added two hits each.

Isaac Beirne pitched four innings and got the victory. Lumpkin took the loss for the ‘Cats. Fort Mill improved to 11-1 overall and 4-1 in region play. Rock Hill dropped to 6-4 overall and 1-4 in region action.

North Central 18, Lewisville 15

North Central defeated the Lewisville Lions 18-15 in a Region 4-2A game at North Central Wednesday night.

North Central scored nine runs in the second inning to erase a 5-0 deficit. The Lions rallied for a 12-9 lead, but North Central got nine runs in the fourth for an 18-12 advantage, and they held on for the victory.

Lewisville fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the region.





Fairfield Central 12, Great Falls 1

Fairfield Central blasted the Great Falls Red Devils 12-1 in a non-region contest at Great Falls Wednesday night.

The Red Devils fell to 1-5 overall on the year.

SOFTBALL

Clover 7, Nation Ford 4

The Clover Blue Eagles topped the Nation Ford Falcons 7-4 in a Region 3-5A game at Nation Ford Thursday night.

Clover took a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Falcons cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth, but the Blue Eagles tallied four runs in the fifth for a 7-1 lead.

Dakota Peters led the Blue Eagles with four hits. Kalia Caviness added two hits, including a home run, while Tiffany Domingue got a pair of hits, including a double. Amaya Hush led the Falcons with three hits, including a triple and a double. Patience Wehrmeyer added a triple and knocked in two runs.

Gracie McSwain pitched a complete game and got the win. Clover is 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the region. Nation Ford is 4-6 in all games and 1-2 in region play.

Fort Mill 11, Rock Hill 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 11-1 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Thursday night.

Fort Mill, who defeated Indian Land 17-10 on Wednesday night, improved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the region. Rock Hill, who blasted Westwood 13-2 on Wednesday night, dropped to 3-3 in all games and 0-2 in region play.

York 14, Ridge View 1

The York Cougars pounded Ridge View 14-1 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Thursday night.

The Cougars erupted for six runs in the top of the first and never let up. The Cougars are 5-5 overall and 4-0 in region play.

Lancaster 12, Chester 11

The Lancaster Bruins edged the Chester Cyclones 12-11 in a non-region game at Lancaster Thursday night.

The Bruins scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as they improved to 3-3 on the year. Chester dropped to 4-2 overall.

Lewisville 17, North Central 3

The Lewisville Lions pounded out 15 hits and blasted North Central 17-3 in a Region 4-2A game at North Central Wednesday afternoon.

Abby Thomas led Lewisville with three hits and four RBI. Abby Furr and Amber Bass added three hits and three runs batted in each to the winning effort. Thomas pitched a completed game and picked up the win.

The Lions are 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the region.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Indian Land 3, Chester 0

The Indian Land Warriors scored three goals in the first half and topped the Chester Cyclones 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Thursday night.

The Warriors improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Cyclones fell to 1-6 in all games and 1-2 in region play.

Gaffney 8, York 0

Gaffney raced to a 5-0 lead at halftime and defeated the York Cougars 8-0 in a non-region match at Gaffney Wednesday night.

York dropped to 2-10 on the year.

Andrew Jackson 6, Lewisville 0

Andrew Jackson took a 4-0 lead at halftime and topped the Lewisville Lions 6-0 in a Region 4-2A match at Lewisville Wednesday night.

The Lions are 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the region.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Indian Land 4, Governor’s School 1

The Indian Land Warriors scored three second half goals and defeated Governor’s School 4-1 in a non-region match at Indian Land Wednesday night.

Arianna Powell led the Warriors with two goals. Bella Sikorski and Tatiana Ramirez added one goal each to the winning effort.

Indian Land is 4-6 overall on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 14, Nation Ford 4

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Nation Ford Falcons 13-3 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets took a 6-3 lead at intermission, and pulled away in the second half for the win.

Trenton Wylie, Jack McGuire, and Zach Terry scored three goals each to lead Fort Mill, who improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in region play. Nation Ford, who picked up a convincing 14-4 win over Boiling Springs on Wednesday night, dropped to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in region action.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 16, Nation Ford 6

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Nation Ford Falcons 16-4 in a Region 3-5A game at Nation Ford Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-1 in all games and 3-0 in the region. The Falcons, who racked up a 17-4 win at Boiling Springs on Wednesday, dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in region action.

Clover 20, Greenville 11

The Clover Blue Eagles toppled Greenville 20-11 in a non-region game at Clover Wednesday night.

Clover is 6-2 on the year.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 6, Rock Hill 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday afternoon.

Josh Hall (No. 1), Zach Dodson (No. 2), Taylor Bogucki (No. 3), Charles Lynch (No. 4), and Trey Robertson (No. 5) all won singles matches for the Yellow Jackets. Ethan Barger and Wade Havnaer completed the sweep with a win in the number two doubles.

Fort Mill is 5-0 on the season.

Lancaster 4, Northwestern 2





The Lancaster Bruins toppled the Northwestern Trojans 4-2 in a non-region match at Lancaster Thursday afternoon.

Isaac Thomas (No. 1), Brevon McKinney (No. 2), Connor Parman (No. 3), Jakob Sapp (No. 4) all won in straight sets for a 4-0 Bruin advantage. Northwestern’s Nathan Moore won the number five singles, and the Trojan duo of Tyler Olthof and Jacob Moore won the number two doubles to complete the match.

Nation Ford 6, Clover 0

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Thursday afternoon.

BOYS’ GOLF

Fort Mill 144, Northwestern 163, Nation Ford 166

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won a Region 3-5A tri-match at Waterford Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

The Jackets beat Northwestern by 19 strokes and topped Nation Ford by 22 strokes.

Rock Hill 155, York 181

The Rock Hill Bearcats topped the York Cougars by 26 strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

Northwestern 183, York 190

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the York Cougars by seven strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Golf Club Wednesday afternoon. Payne Gettys of Northwestern and Tanner McKinney turned in rounds of 43 to tie for medalist honors.

Northwestern - Payne Gettys 43, Graham Elkins 45, Wes Wilson 47, Carson Kessler 48.

York - Tanner McKinney 43, Bryson Benfield 46, Cam Olson 49, Mitchell Beard 52.





TRACK AND FIELD

York sweeps quad meet

The York Cougars swept a quad meet at York Thursday afternoon.

The York girls piled up 167 points to outdistance second place South Point (NC), who got 39. Shelby (18) and Blacksburg (3) completed the field.

York won 4x100 relay and the 4x800 relay. Raina Andrews was a triple winner for the Cougars. She won the 1600, the 3200, and the 400 hurdles. Madison Griffin (100, Long jump) and Diamond Worthy (Shot put, Discus) were double winners for York. Brittany Mills (100 hurdles), Breayah Taylor (400), Chloe Mumaw (800) and Nautica Chisolm (Triple jump) also claimed first place finishes for the Cougars.

The York boys scored 131.5 points in their victory. South Point was second with 73.5. Shelby (25) and Blacksburg (18) completed the field.

York won the 4x800 relay. Austin Grant (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Brannon Burns (1600, 3200) and Lamico Robinson (High jump, Long jump) were double winners for the Cougars. David Welsh (800), Joseph Milton (Triple jump), Lane Towery (Shot put) and Khalil Ellis (Discus) also finished first.

Fort Mill-Nation Ford split dual meet





The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets and the Nation Ford Falcons divided a Region 3-5A meet at Fort Mill Wednesday afternoon.

Nation Ford won the girls meet 81-60.

Nation Ford won all three relays and nine individual events. Katie Pou (1600, 3200), Skylar Holmes (200, Triple jump), and Victoria Jordan (100, 400) were double winners for the Falcons. Nadia Costello (100 hurdles), Morgan Werner (800), and Sommer Isley (Pole vault) also got a first place finish.

Fort Mill won five individual events. Ashya Evans (400 hurdles, High jump) won two events for the Jackets, while Savanna Woodall (Long jump), Taniya Thomas (Shot put), and Andrea Barnes (Discus) all won events.

Fort Mill claimed the boys meet 91-50.

Fort Mill won the 4x800 and the 4x400 relays and 10 individual events. Dalton Jones (800, 1600) and Josh White (Long jump, Triple jump) won two events for the Jackets. Logan Tisdale (110 hurdles), Caleb McHargue (400), Reece Peters (400 hurdles), Dane Dobleske (3200), Reece Key (Shot put), Marcus Brinkley (Discus) all were first for Fort Mill.

Nation Ford was first in the 4x100 relay. The Falcons also won four individual events. James Chenault (100), Andre Hodge (200), Malik Bryant (High jump), and Michael Strilka (Pole vault) finished first for Nation Ford.

Rock Hill sweeps quad meet

The Rock Hill Bearcats swept a quad meet at Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The Bearcats won the girls’ division with 103 points. Blythewood was second with 87, while South Pointe scored 36 and Indian Land got 29.

Rock Hill’s boys were also winners. The ‘Cats tallied 96.5 points to edge Blythewood, who scored 92. Indian Land was third with 37, and South Pointe got 32.5 points.