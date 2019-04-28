Security manager hurt in overnight stabbing at Charlotte EpiCentre club, police say

A security manager at an EpiCentre nightclub was stabbed Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Someone stabbed the victim at SUITE Nightclub at the EpiCentre at 210 E. Trade St. at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other security employees stopped the person who stabbed the security manager, and police arrested him. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The stabbing was the first of at least two reported injuries that originated at an EpiCentre business overnight.

Police reported an argument that started at an different EpiCentre restaurant around 2 a.m. continued onto College Street, where one man was shot.