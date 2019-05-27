1-year-old killed, 6 family members hospitalized in golf cart mishap, say NC cops

A 1-year-old boy died and 6 other people were hospitalized after a golf cart struck a pot hole north of Charlotte, N.C. Grant Jefferies, Bradenton Herald

A 1-year-old North Carolina boy was killed and six members of his family were hospitalized after their golf cart struck a pot hole and spun out of control on an Iredell County road, says the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Kipton Jester, 1, of Denver, was pronounced dead at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, according to a press release.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said the 911 call came about 5:40 p.m. Sunday and the accident took place on Pintail Run Lane, north of the Trump National Golf Club on Lake Norman. The area is about 35 miles north of Charlotte.

Swagger identified the driver as Andrew Jester, 33, of Mooresville.

“A golf cart was traveling north on Pintail Run Lane when it struck a pothole,” Swagger said in a release.

“This caused a mechanical malfunction in the steering and the golf cart overturned. There were three adults and four children on the golf cart. All occupants were family members.”

Both adults sitting in the front of the golf cart were holding 1-year-old boys at the time of the crash, he said. Another adult was sitting in the back with two 3-year-old girls, Swagger said in the release.

“The occupants were ejected, except for the 3-year-olds who were restrained by seat belts,” he said.

All were taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with “varying levels of non-life threatening injuries,” Swagger said.

Officials did not say how many remained in the hospital Monday.

Charges are not expected to be filed in the case, Swagger said.